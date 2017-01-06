A child plays in an art designation called The Beach as they “float” on polyethylene balls as partial of a annual Sydney Festival. PHOTO: AFP
January 6, 2017
Pictures of a day: Jan 6, 2017
A child plays in an art designation called The Beach as they “float” on polyethylene balls as partial of a annual Sydney Festival. PHOTO: AFP
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Four harmed as Hazara village members targeted ...
January 6, 2017
Germany says can’t figure out Trump’s unfamiliar ...
January 6, 2017
Chris Gayle posts coarse video on one-year ...
January 6, 2017
Munro’s ton allows New Zealand to bind ...
January 6, 2017