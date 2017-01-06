This startup uses sound waves to assistance advertisers aim people – and it only got funded

Malaysia-based VAV secures over US$550,000 from Axiata Digital Innovation Fund. PHOTO: VAV
Malaysian sound tech firm VAV today announced it bagged US$557,000 in appropriation from Axiata Digital Innovation Fund, that is managed by Intres Capital Partners.
It will use a income to commercially hurl out a sound wave-based solutions in Malaysia, and raise to other markets such as China.
The startup uses stammering sound waves to broadcast actionable messages to smartphones, that it bills as a new approach for businesses to rivet consumers. The sound waves transport by audio-visual calm entrance from any form of media, including TV, radio, websites, Facebook, and YouTube.
For example, a broadcasting association can hide VAV’s audio vigilance into their module to send a presentation to viewers’ smartphones about a graduation or competition during airtime. The phones have to be commissioned with a broadcasting company’s VAV-enabled app or any enabled third-party app.
“This timely injection of supports will concede VAV to fast-track and rigging adult a selling of a VAV solutions to some-more media companies to assistance them raise their promotion campaigns,” says executive authority Wan Kamarul Zaman Wan Yaacob.
“Through VAV applications, businesses will be means to optimize their campaigns as good as to be means to lane debate formula and magnitude their impacts on a real-time basis,” he continues.
Yet it’s not singular to advertising. Co-founder Alden Leong Qi Wen says broadcasting companies can use VAV to make a “second shade experience” for a viewers. “This means a broadcaster can send any summary to a spectator about things other than promotion like a disaster function somewhere. The broadcaster is a one that determines how a viewers can accept a calm – either by their possess VAV-enabled app or by any third-party app that they concede to broadcast their content.”
These 5 startups are creation it large by portion Muslims
This Pakistani startup is revolutionising a approach people travel
VAV creates income in dual ways: by chartering fees from clients who use a sound tech, and profit-sharing where it takes a cut of revenues from ad placements in VAV notifications.
Alden says they landed their initial profitable craving patron final year.
Prior to Axiata’s investment, a association cumulative around US$111,000 from Unit Peneraju Agenda Bumiputera, and another US$111,000 from Malaysia’s Cradle Fund.
Converted from Malaysian ringgit. US$1 = RM 4.49.
This essay creatively seemed on Tech in Asia
