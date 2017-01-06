Bangladesh rest Mustafizur for initial NZ Test

Friday , 6 January 2017
January 6, 2017
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh wanting fast-bowler Mustafizur Rahman from a 15-man patrol for a initial Test opposite New Zealand, with selectors penetrating not to overtax him after a extensive deficiency by injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim returned as captain after recuperating from a hamstring damage that he picked adult during a initial one-day general in Christchurch on Dec 26.

Paceman Taskin Ahmed, a unchanging member of a limited-overs side though who was nonetheless to play a Test, was also enclosed in a squad.

Munro’s ton allows New Zealand to bind Bangladesh T20I series

Mustafizur has featured in a singular overs matches in New Zealand, creation his quip to rival movement after undergoing shoulder medicine in August.

But Habibul Bashar, one of a selectors, pronounced a 21-year-old left-arm bowler indispensable to be rubbed with care.

“He has only returned from injury. We don’t wish to weight him with Test cricket only yet, pronounced Bashar.

“We have a good garland of quick bowlers in a team. Taskin (Ahmed) was privileged by a physio to play Test for a initial time while Rubel (Hossain) has also returned.”

Williamson leads New Zealand to gentle win

Bangladesh are nonetheless to win a compare on a New Zeland debate carrying mislaid a one-day general array 3-0 and route 2-0 in three-match Twenty20 general series.

They will hang adult a revisit with dual Tests, with a initial commencement during Wellington on Jan 12.

The second Test will be hold in Christchurch from Jan 20-24.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudulah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Kamrul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Subashis Roy.

