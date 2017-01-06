Friday , 6 January 2017
Brexit adjudicator Verhofstadt using for EU council head

Brexit adjudicator Verhofstadt using for EU council head
Former Belgium primary apportion Guy Verhofstadt heads a Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) in a European Parliament. PHOTO: AFP

BRUSSELS,: The European Parliament’s arch Brexit adjudicator Guy Verhofstadt announced Friday his candidacy to lead a assembly, vowing to be a “bridge builder” during violent times.

The former Belgian primary apportion and personality of parliament’s magnanimous organisation is seeking to reinstate Martin Schulz, who announced in Nov he was stepping down to lapse to German politics.

The outspoken Verhofstadt will be adult opposite Italian Antonio Tajani of a centre-right European People’s Party and revolutionary Gianni Pittella, also from Italy, in a competition to run a EU’s usually inaugurated body.

“In these insecure, violent times, when Europe is threatened by nationalists and populists of all kinds we need visionaries, overpass builders and concede seekers alike,” Verhofstadt pronounced in a video on his Facebook page.

“It is time for change, time for a extended bloc of all pro-European army that will put a interests of a European adults first,” he pronounced in a headline.

Verhofstadt was named in Sep as a European Parliament’s lead adjudicator on Britain’s exit from a European Union, following a British referendum opinion to leave on Jun 23 final year.

But he is approaching to give adult that position if he wins a presidency of a parliament, with European sources observant it would be too formidable to do both jobs during once.

