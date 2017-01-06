“After 10 years, 374 appearances and 11 trophies, it is time for me to contend goodbye,” Mikel pronounced in a minute posted on his Twitter account. “I haven’t featured as most this deteriorate as we would have liked, and during 29 we still have many years in a diversion brazen of me.
“With this in mind, we feel now is a time to find a new challenge. I’m gay to be fasten Tianjin TEDA FC in China, during a time that a Chinese Super League is unequivocally holding off.
“I demeanour brazen to assisting Tianjin TEDA FC continue to grow both on and off a representation in a subsequent few years.”
In his farewell letter, Mikel reflected on his career during a Blues. “I assimilated Chelsea as a 19-year-old child from a Norwegian Premier League, creation my entrance in a Community Shield,” he said. “I contend goodbye as a champion of England, a champion of Europe, and unapproachable captain of my inhabitant team.”
Mikel gave no sum about a agreement he sealed with a Chinese club.
Brazilian midfielder Oscar, 25, landed in Shanghai on Monday for a reported Asian send record €60 million deal.
China systematic a clampdown on Thursday on a mega sums being shelled out on unfamiliar football stars after a high-profile signings of Oscar and Tevez, reportedly now a tip paid actor in a universe autocratic €38 million a season.
There has to be movement opposite “irrational investment” and a supervision will “regulate and curb cost signings and make reasonable restrictions on players’ high incomes”, a state General Administration of Sport orator warned.
Insolvent clubs could be kicked out of China’s Super League, that has been spending some-more than a English Premier League in new send windows to pull tip names.
Chelsea's Mikel joins Chinese side Tianjin TEDA
PHOTO: REUTERS
