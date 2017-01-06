Were there to be any doubt as to how strong a new Chief of Army Staff was going to be in honour of family with India they have been dispelled. The Indian ‘surgical strike’ story that flush in Sep 2016 never had most by approach of ancillary evidence, and now General Bajwa has combined his weight to a matter by refusing to accept that India conducted any ‘surgical strike’. What there substantially was was an escalation in banishment opposite a Line of Control (LoC) that was ‘hot’ during a time, that got parlayed into something larger than a sum of a parts. Pakistan, pronounced General Bajwa was prepared to respond to any charge by India and that a tongue from opposite a limit was ‘self defeating’.
The year 2016 was some-more than querulous in terms of a Pakistan-India relationship. It started badly with an conflict opposite a limit by militants that had their start in Pakistan, de-railing a nascent assent routine and continued downhill for a rest of a year. In late September, India withdrew from a Saarc summit, so stealing an event for discourse on a margins and effectively scuttling Saarc completely. In a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York PM Nawaz Sharif confirmed that Pakistan wants assent with India though it is “not probable though solution a Kashmir issue”. Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj responded by accusing Pakistan of ‘nurturing, peddling and exporting terrorism’. Pakistan has confirmed a middle-of-the-road march diplomatically and managed to curb a knee-jerk response to a fulminations of Indian PM Modi. Military responses have been proportional opposite a LoC even when exceedingly tested as in a occurrence that saw a propagandize train targeted and successive targeting of a ambulance that responded to a needs of a injured. Now General Bajwa has weighed in, and righteously so — though sadly fortitude of this evermore erosive brawl is as distant divided as it ever was.
Firmly in control
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.
