A New Year’s label sealed by Turkey’s press executive Mehmet Akarca and addressed to a unfamiliar press, diplomats and officials, containing a bit of a council building broken during a Jul 15, 2016 manoeuvre attempt, graphic Jan 6, 2017 PHOTO: AFP
PARIS: It’s a New Year’s label with a message. Turkey has mailed thousands of diplomats and reporters a bit of a bomb-damaged parliament, along with a wishes for a happy year of democracy.
The inhabitant public in Ankara was strike by atmosphere strikes in Jul during a unsuccessful manoeuvre opposite President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was blamed by a supervision on a US-based Islamic reverend Fethullah Gulen.
“This square of marble that fell from a wall of a grand inhabitant public of Turkey… is presented to we as a pitch of Turkey’s friendship to democracy,” says a New Year’s label perceived by AFP in Paris.
The cards saying “Terrorism is a crime opposite humanity” and waste from a council have been sent to 4,000 diplomats and reporters around a world, a Turkish primary minister’s bureau pronounced in a statement.
AFP’s arrived in a velour black box containing an bony square of grey stone.
Others have also been sent to university heads, mayors and opposite non-government organisations in Turkey, a primary minister’s bureau said.
Turkey mails inebriated council waste in New Year cards
A New Year’s label sealed by Turkey’s press executive Mehmet Akarca and addressed to a unfamiliar press, diplomats and officials, containing a bit of a council building broken during a Jul 15, 2016 manoeuvre attempt, graphic Jan 6, 2017 PHOTO: AFP
PARIS: It’s a New Year’s label with a message. Turkey has mailed thousands of diplomats and reporters a bit of a bomb-damaged parliament, along with a wishes for a happy year of democracy.
The inhabitant public in Ankara was strike by atmosphere strikes in Jul during a unsuccessful manoeuvre opposite President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was blamed by a supervision on a US-based Islamic reverend Fethullah Gulen.
“This square of marble that fell from a wall of a grand inhabitant public of Turkey… is presented to we as a pitch of Turkey’s friendship to democracy,” says a New Year’s label perceived by AFP in Paris.
Turkey jails dual infantry for life in initial manoeuvre bid verdict
“I wish we a Happy New Year enjoying a fullest clarity of democracy,” pronounced a summary from Mehmet Akarca, a press executive for Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.
Erdogan was angry by what he saw as a miss of oneness from Western countries after a plea to his rule, that critics see as increasingly authoritarian.
The European Union and a United States have both lifted concerns about a detain of tens of thousands of soldiers, judges, reporters and teachers in a immeasurable post-coup purge.
Turkey again extends puncture order by serve 3 months
The cards saying “Terrorism is a crime opposite humanity” and waste from a council have been sent to 4,000 diplomats and reporters around a world, a Turkish primary minister’s bureau pronounced in a statement.
AFP’s arrived in a velour black box containing an bony square of grey stone.
Others have also been sent to university heads, mayors and opposite non-government organisations in Turkey, a primary minister’s bureau said.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Trump calls charge over Russia hacking ‘political ...
January 6, 2017
Water Wars
January 6, 2017
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’ releases after 28 years ...
January 6, 2017
Chelsea’s Mikel joins Chinese side Tianjin TEDA
January 6, 2017