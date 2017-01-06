Former arch of Army Staff General (retd) Raheel Sharif. PHOTO: ONLINE
Former arch of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Raheel Sharif has been allocated arch of Islamic troops fondness and posted in Saudi Arabia, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reliable on Friday.
Speaking in Geo TV’s programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the counterclaim apportion certified that an agreement had been finalised a few days back, though refused to give any serve information in this regard.
The apportion pronounced Gen (retd) Raheel, who late in Nov 2016, was posted after clearway from a army’s General Headquarters and in suitability with a government’s will. “This thing was in a tube for utterly some time and a primary apportion was also partial of a deliberations,” Asif said.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia had announced a arrangement of a 34-state Islamic troops bloc to fight terrorism and Pakistan was done a member of a coalition. Riyadh and a Gulf Arab neighbours have been sealed in months of crusade with Iran-allied rebels in beside Yemen, rising hundreds of atmosphere strikes there.
Global militant outfit Islamic State has affianced to overpower a monarchies of a Gulf and have mounted a array of attacks on Shia Muslim mosques and confidence army in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Raheel Sharif named arch of Islamic troops coalition, says Khawaja Asif
