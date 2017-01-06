Friday , 6 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Raheel Sharif named arch of Islamic troops coalition, says Khawaja Asif

Raheel Sharif named arch of Islamic troops coalition, says Khawaja Asif

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 6, 2017 In International 0
Raheel Sharif named arch of Islamic troops coalition, says Khawaja Asif
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Former arch of Army Staff General (retd) Raheel Sharif. PHOTO: ONLINEFormer arch of Army Staff General (retd) Raheel Sharif. PHOTO: ONLINE

Former arch of Army Staff General (retd) Raheel Sharif. PHOTO: ONLINE

Former arch of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Raheel Sharif has been allocated arch of Islamic troops fondness and posted in Saudi Arabia, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reliable on Friday.

Speaking in Geo TV’s programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the counterclaim apportion certified that an agreement had been finalised a few days back, though refused to give any serve information in this regard.

The apportion pronounced Gen (retd) Raheel, who late in Nov 2016, was posted after clearway from a army’s General Headquarters and in suitability with a government’s will. “This thing was in a tube for utterly some time and a primary apportion was also partial of a deliberations,” Asif said.

Gen Raheel helped me leave Pakistan: Musharraf

In 2015, Saudi Arabia had announced a arrangement of a 34-state Islamic troops bloc to fight terrorism and Pakistan was done a member of a coalition. Riyadh and a Gulf Arab neighbours have been sealed in months of crusade with Iran-allied rebels in beside Yemen, rising hundreds of atmosphere strikes there.

Global militant outfit Islamic State has affianced to overpower a monarchies of a Gulf and have mounted a array of attacks on Shia Muslim mosques and confidence army in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Watch a programme here:

 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Raheel Sharif named arch of Islamic troops coalition, says Khawaja Asif
Water Wars
Shining City on a hill
Tax freedom on a cards
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’ releases after 28 years in making
Brexit adjudicator Verhofstadt using for EU council head
Pictures of a day: Jan 6, 2017
Chelsea’s Mikel joins Chinese side Tianjin TEDA
Bangladesh rest Mustafizur for initial NZ Test
Four harmed as Hazara village members targeted in Quetta
World Bank bent to Indian vigour on H2O brawl with Pakistan: ex-commissioner
Watch Kangana piquancy things adult in Rangoon trailer

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions