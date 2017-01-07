Saturday , 7 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Electricity predicament in Makran

Electricity predicament in Makran

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 7, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Electricity predicament in Makran
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

MAKRAN: Makran is a largest multiplication of Balochistan and is deprived of a simple necessities of life. Despite a winter season, visit energy outages here means good difficulty to a residents, generally since there is no bound report for a electricity going out. Unfortunately, Makran multiplication is being granted merely 70 megawatts of electricity from Iran to support all of Makran. The provincial supervision and Makran’s electricity retailer need to take critical movement to yield some-more megawatts of electricity in sequence to exterminate this pitiable emanate so a internal people can be during peace.

Mannan Samad

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.

Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all the daily pieces.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Petroleum levy issue: Marketing companies deposition Rs440 million
Estranged: Push to get Hashmi behind in PML-N flounders
Student’s death
Electricity predicament in Makran
Turkey mails inebriated council waste in New Year cards
Tax policies that might work best for Pakistan
Justice for Tayyaba
Trump calls charge over Russia hacking ‘political witchhunt’
Winds of change?
Firmly in control
Raheel Sharif named arch of Islamic troops coalition, says Khawaja Asif
Water Wars

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions