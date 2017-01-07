Shortage of playgrounds

Saturday , 7 January 2017
Posted date : January 7, 2017
RAWALPINDI: I wish to pull a courtesy of a dialect endangered to a really critical emanate in Rawalpindi: a miss of drift for sports play. The race of Rawalpindi is 1.4 million and augmenting rapidly. The city is expanding though but any development. Schoolgrounds have been converted into clubs and this restricts children from personification on them. These clubs assign complicated amounts to people who wish to play matches on a belligerent and usually district teams are authorised to play on them, withdrawal youngsters with no place for their earthy activities. Thus, children tend to exhaust their giveaway time by station in a streets and exploring damaging activities.

In a deficiency of playgrounds and sportsgrounds, a girl humour from being incompetent to extract in healthy activities. we ask and wish that a administration of Rawalpindi take movement to yield some-more comforts to children.

Hasnain Raza

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.

