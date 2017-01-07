ABBOTTABAD: Since a start of a PML-N government, it has taken many a stairs for a uplift of society. It might have achieved something during a march of time such as a vital Metro and Orange Train projects, though it has realised somehow that these projects are not adult to a turn of bargain of a masses. This sold supervision has abandoned all of a critical sectors of cultivation — a buttress of a Pakistan economy — education, health, and unfamiliar policy. It is concentrating on highway infrastructure only to lift some revenue. The Metro and Orange Train are especially ancillary a steel industry, that is a business of a infancy of politicians-come-businessmen. According to supervision sources, a stream supervision is also concentrating on industry, though it is ignoring a fact that Pakistan can't contest on a general front with many of a industrialised countries.
The CPEC Chinese workers call it “One Belt, One Road”. The PML-N supervision is exaggerating CPEC on all fronts to shroud a abandoned sectors that we have mentioned. Though a outrageous investment is entrance from China, that might be good for Pakistan, we am fearful that what happened to a prior so many projects might also occur to CPEC.
The PML-N and a former army arch have claimed that CPEC is a diversion changer, though that game? It should be remarkable that with a appearance of CPEC, certain problems for Pakistan have started to emerge, that will be too formidable for a supervision to handle. An instance is a problem of a Indus Waters Treaty, that India can use really effectively to destabilise Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan can't start a construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam until it obtains a no conflict certificate from a Indian government. Keeping a above points in mind, a politicians should not elaborate a emanate of CPEC and contingency weigh a pros and cons of this project.
Exaggerating CPEC
Muhammad Aamir
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.
