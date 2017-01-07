Saturday , 7 January 2017
Student’s death

Student's death
HYDERABAD: A position hilt tyro of a University of Sindh was found passed in her room unresolved from a roof fan. The news itself was rarely disturbing, though a media knows how to serve supplement fuel to a fire. She was photographed and videographed while unresolved and even her remains was not left alone. It was heartrending to see people uploading her cinema and videos. What kind of insensitivity is that and what does it indeed prove? Is there any amiability and reliable values left? Where are a moral, ethical, and eremite values lost? How unfortunate would it be for her family and friends to watch her like this? They will have seen her in all her attract and excellence and now they are observation a awful side of her life. This occurrence cost another life as well; Naila’s crony died of heart disaster since she became a plant of media sensation. It is a murky side of media that we declare self-murder or murder news in a dramatised approach with marvellous music. we ask internal channels to uncover some tact and stop publicising a story.

Qazi Anum Naeem

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.

