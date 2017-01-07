ISLAMABAD: A three-member commission of British and EU parliamentarians called on Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday. They discussed matters of mutual seductiveness and a emanate of Kashmir. The European commission enclosed Lord Nazir Ahmed, Lord Qurban Hussain and European Parliament member Afzal Khan. The interior apportion pronounced it was discernible that issues associated to a Islamic universe and Kashmir were lifted in a British Parliament. He pronounced Pakistan gave large sacrifices for defence informal and universe assent though still certain elements were criticising Pakistan. Nisar pronounced Britain was one of a few countries where a Pakistani outlook was listened and understood.
Mutual Interests Discussed: UK, EU parliamentarians accommodate Nisar
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.
