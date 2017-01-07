Saturday , 7 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Sectarian attack: Five Hazaras harmed in Quetta shooting

Sectarian attack: Five Hazaras harmed in Quetta shooting

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 7, 2017 In Commerce 0
Sectarian attack: Five Hazaras harmed in Quetta shooting
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

QUETTA: Five members of a Hazara Shia village were harmed in a targeted conflict when unclear armed persons dismissed during their cab cab on a Spiny Road here on Friday evening.

Two of a harmed persons are settled to be in vicious condition.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami, a criminialized outfit, claimed shortcoming for a attack.

Police pronounced that a 5 men, who were on their approach to Marriabad from Hazara Town, were targeted by unclear assailants nearby Killi Mubarak.

The enemy were roving on dual motorcycles, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abdul Razzak Cheema said. “The occurrence appears to be a narrow-minded targeted shooting,” he said.

The harmed were primarily taken to a Bolan Medical College Hospital Complex before being shifted to a Combined Military Hospital.

“The condition of dual of a harmed is serious,” sanatorium sources said.

Hospital officials denied any genocide in a incident, rejecting media reports that suggested 4 persons had died.

Police have purebred a box and started investigation.

A hunt operation was also lunched in a areas along a Spiny Road, though no detain was reported.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

State-sponsored terrorism: Case of incarcerated Indian view taken adult with UN
Propaganda Against Cj: Two suspects sent on five-day remand 
Exaggerating CPEC
Sectarian attack: Five Hazaras harmed in Quetta shooting
Mutual Interests Discussed: UK, EU parliamentarians accommodate Nisar
Shortage of playgrounds
Petroleum levy issue: Marketing companies deposition Rs440 million
Estranged: Push to get Hashmi behind in PML-N flounders
Student’s death
Electricity predicament in Makran
Turkey mails inebriated council waste in New Year cards
Tax policies that might work best for Pakistan

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions