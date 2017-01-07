Sectarian attack: Five Hazaras harmed in Quetta shooting

QUETTA: Five members of a Hazara Shia village were harmed in a targeted conflict when unclear armed persons dismissed during their cab cab on a Spiny Road here on Friday evening.
Two of a harmed persons are settled to be in vicious condition.
Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami, a criminialized outfit, claimed shortcoming for a attack.
Police pronounced that a 5 men, who were on their approach to Marriabad from Hazara Town, were targeted by unclear assailants nearby Killi Mubarak.
The enemy were roving on dual motorcycles, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abdul Razzak Cheema said. “The occurrence appears to be a narrow-minded targeted shooting,” he said.
The harmed were primarily taken to a Bolan Medical College Hospital Complex before being shifted to a Combined Military Hospital.
“The condition of dual of a harmed is serious,” sanatorium sources said.
Hospital officials denied any genocide in a incident, rejecting media reports that suggested 4 persons had died.
Police have purebred a box and started investigation.
A hunt operation was also lunched in a areas along a Spiny Road, though no detain was reported.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.
