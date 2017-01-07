Saturday , 7 January 2017
Petroleum levy issue: Marketing companies deposition Rs440 million

Petroleum levy issue: Marketing companies deposition Rs440 million
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) petroleum levy review has led a selling companies to deposition Rs440 million to a inhabitant exchequer in 4 days.

The income was deposited to a inhabitant exchequer after Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan destined a FIA to examine a emanate of petroleum levy. The deposited income was collected from a open by a petroleum selling companies.

Nisar had released directives a week ago after there were reports that a selling companies were receiving billions of rupees from a open as a petroleum levy. However, a volume was not being deposited to a inhabitant exchequer. The apportion systematic a FIA executive to go to Lahore and examine a matter.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.

