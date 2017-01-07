ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) petroleum levy review has led a selling companies to deposition Rs440 million to a inhabitant exchequer in 4 days.
The income was deposited to a inhabitant exchequer after Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan destined a FIA to examine a emanate of petroleum levy. The deposited income was collected from a open by a petroleum selling companies.
Nisar had released directives a week ago after there were reports that a selling companies were receiving billions of rupees from a open as a petroleum levy. However, a volume was not being deposited to a inhabitant exchequer. The apportion systematic a FIA executive to go to Lahore and examine a matter.
Petroleum levy issue: Marketing companies deposition Rs440 million
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) petroleum levy review has led a selling companies to deposition Rs440 million to a inhabitant exchequer in 4 days.
The income was deposited to a inhabitant exchequer after Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan destined a FIA to examine a emanate of petroleum levy. The deposited income was collected from a open by a petroleum selling companies.
Nisar had released directives a week ago after there were reports that a selling companies were receiving billions of rupees from a open as a petroleum levy. However, a volume was not being deposited to a inhabitant exchequer. The apportion systematic a FIA executive to go to Lahore and examine a matter.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Raheel Sharif named arch of Islamic troops ...
January 6, 2017
World Bank bent to Indian vigour on ...
January 6, 2017
Barcelona start 2017 with defeat
January 6, 2017
Welcome to a pride: Lion cubs a ...
January 6, 2017