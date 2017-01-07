7 predictions for Southeast Asia’s tech stage in 2017

Here’s since 2017 could be Southeast Asia’s year. PHOTO: REUTERS
2016 ended, and it came with some astonishing surprises. It was a year of Brexit and Trump, and a year Uber exited China. Everyone has been asking, “What will occur in 2017?”
Here are my 7 predictions for a Southeast Asian tech scene in 2017:
1. Southeast Asia will turn a bigger internet marketplace than America
The ASEAN region will register over 300 million smartphone users in 2017, compared to America that usually has 225 million. What that means is that each tellurian app or use we can consider of (email, amicable media, chat, etc.) has some-more users in Southeast Asia than in all of America. What this also means is that internet companies in a partial of a universe can – and should – be bigger than a US counterparts in time!
2. Funding will be harder to get – so preserve what we have
In 2017, fundraising is going to get harder for many companies. Recent news equipment articulate about a tough VC climate, prosaic rounds, and a severe fundraising sourroundings are correct. The income is out there, though investors and VCs are going to be a lot some-more perfectionist on a size of companies estimable of serve funding. Simply shutting appropriation formed on increases in income when your section economics sojourn disastrous isn’t going to cut it. If we don’t know your CAC closely (or even what it is), we have no possibility of lifting serve appropriation (whereas 12 months ago we could, since even then, many VCs didn’t know what it was either!).
3. At slightest 3 companies will lift 9-figure rounds (US$100 million+)
2017 will be a year of large appropriation rounds for a name few companies that are formulating large disruption. Go-Jek and Grab were not one-offs in 2016. We unequivocally are in a segment formulating good large companies (see #1). Smart entrepreneurs will scale fast requiring that subsequent appropriation boost to clean out a foe (most often, from outward a region).
4. There will be another exit in additional of US$500 million
We’ve seen 3 exits in additional of US$500 million (Jobstreet, iProperty and Lazada) over a final integrate of years, and this trend will continue. More and some-more corporate buyers in a West and adult North (China, Korea, Japan) are realizing that they can’t always go it alone, and that operative with and appropriation internal teams and entrepreneurs can give we rare marketplace share and prevalence from day one. BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent) all have teams in a segment looking for a subsequent large deal, so design them to find something earlier rather than later.
5. The year of China
China is sensitively and fast apropos an successful force in a segment – some-more than US internet companies, for a series of reasons. Expect this to continue with some-more Chinese VC supports entrance to Southeast Asia, Chinese entrepreneurs spending some-more time in a segment and some-more Chinese corporates (BAT and many others) investing (and acquiring) in a region.
There’s been a series of tiny players dabbling in Fintech, though 2017 will see widespread expansion in this sector. Consumers are apropos some-more open to regulating a technology, governments are removing some-more gentle with a thought of Fintech and banks are looking to partner with entrepreneurs to expostulate this.
7. A opposite startup will run out of income each week
It’s usually natural. Some will be high-profile, though a infancy will sensitively disappear and tighten operations. Nobody ever pronounced building a disruptive business was easy. The good news is that everybody concerned in a startup that didn’t make it will have schooled impossibly profitable lessons that will make their subsequent try significantly some-more expected to make it!
I’m vehement to see what 2017 brings…I consider it’s a year for Southeast Asia to make outrageous stairs towards apropos a superpower in a Internet universe and we demeanour brazen to being partial of this energetic pleasing ecosystem.
10 Pakistani startups that done a symbol in 2016
Here's since China's Shenzhen magnetizes tech startups
This essay creatively seemed on Tech in Asia.
