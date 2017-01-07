Aisamul Haque looks clean-cut in Shiza Hassan’s arriving shoot

LAHORE: Designer Shiza Hassan’s latest collection is a undoubted paper to a craftsmanship of a Persians. It draws impulse from one of their many important art forms: runner weaving. The use – now scarcely 2,000 years aged – reached a rise in Iran during a Safvaid Era and has stood a exam of time.
Hassan’s ‘The Silken Bride’ focuses on several elements of runner weaving. Iconic shikargahs, a tree of life and geometrical patterns offer as a underlying stories of a designer’s ensembles.
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
There is an contentment of motifs depicting sport scenes, vases, arches, medallions and Persian architecture, along with vine interlacement – all profitable loyalty to opposite cultures, tribes and artists of a empire.
“I wanted to execute beauty by building a thematic array with The Silken Bride. The whole collection represents my personal enterprise to step out of my comfort section and evolve,” Hassan told The Express Tribune. “The garments are as most contemporary as they are historical. I’ve worked with purify cuts, fused, normal and oriental sum to emanate pieces that will be timeless.”
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Pakistani tennis star Aisamul Haq Qureshi, who also happens to be Hassan’s brother, serves as a face of a collection. “Shiza indeed asked me to indication for her menswear line. we guess, like all sisters, she thinks we am really large too,” Qureshi joked, while vocalization about his experience. “The fire itself was a lot of fun and a plcae was really interesting. We shot during Shahi Hamam in aged Lahore that truly encapsulated a beauty of a city and combined impression to a pictures.”
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Hassan launched her pret-a-porter and couture tag behind in 2014. Two years later, she showcased her spousal collection during a PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week 2016. “As her brother, we am really unapproachable of Shiza. As a Pakistani, I’m really happy to see a conform attention swell and evolve. we was really tender by a professionalism when we walked a ramp.”
Hassan uses normal techniques like zardozi, kaamdani, dabka, naksi and mixes them with contemporary cuts, swinging chains, lead leaves, pearl detailing, tassels, crystals, braids and fringes to supplement some-more feel. There are jackets, strap shirts, bustiers, issuing lenghas and shararas in a brew too.
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Hassan is a clever proponent of preserving one’s culture, tradition and folklore. “I have always embraced my adore for normal crafts. we trust one should consider out of a box, examination and afterwards concentration on that,” pronounced a designer.
PHOTO: PUBLICITY
