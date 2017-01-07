Younus Khan falls brief of 10,000 Test runs

Younus Khan walks off a belligerent after being held out by Josh Hazlewood. PHOTO: REUTERS/David Gray
SYDNEY: Pakistan batsman Younus Khan fell brief of 10,000 Test runs with his exclusion in a final Sydney Test opposite Australia on Saturday.
The 39-year-old batting good was held in a low off spinner Nathan Lyon for 13 to be 23 runs brief of apropos a initial Pakistan batsman to strech 10,000 Test runs. He has 9,977 runs in 115 Test matches.
On Thursday, Younus became a initial cricketer to measure a century in all 11 countries after his ton in a initial innings of a match. Indian batsman Rahul Dravid also scored centuries in all countries detached from a United Arab Emirates.
Younus Khan to present 10,000-run bat to a special cause
The maestro batsman also climbed to sixth mark in a list of many 100s in Test cricket, equaling a annals of Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene with his 34th ton.
