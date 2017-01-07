Saturday , 7 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Younus Khan falls brief of 10,000 Test runs

Younus Khan falls brief of 10,000 Test runs

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 7, 2017 In Commerce 0
Younus Khan falls brief of 10,000 Test runs
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Younus Khan walks off a belligerent after being held out by Josh Hazlewood. PHOTO: REUTERS/David GrayYounus Khan walks off a belligerent after being held out by Josh Hazlewood. PHOTO: REUTERS/David Gray

Younus Khan walks off a belligerent after being held out by Josh Hazlewood. PHOTO: REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY: Pakistan batsman Younus Khan fell brief of 10,000 Test runs with his exclusion in a final Sydney Test opposite Australia on Saturday.

The 39-year-old batting good was held in a low off spinner Nathan Lyon for 13 to be 23 runs brief of apropos a initial Pakistan batsman to strech 10,000 Test runs. He has 9,977 runs in 115 Test matches.

On Thursday, Younus became a initial cricketer to measure a century in all 11 countries after his ton in a initial innings of a match. Indian batsman Rahul Dravid also scored centuries in all countries detached from a United Arab Emirates.

Younus Khan to present 10,000-run bat to a special cause

The maestro batsman also climbed to sixth mark in a list of many 100s in Test cricket, equaling a annals of Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene with his 34th ton.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Horoscope: Jan 7, 2017
Younus Khan falls brief of 10,000 Test runs
Murray, Djokovic set adult Qatar final
7 predictions for Southeast Asia’s tech stage in 2017
State-sponsored terrorism: Case of incarcerated Indian view taken adult with UN
Propaganda Against Cj: Two suspects sent on five-day remand 
Exaggerating CPEC
Sectarian attack: Five Hazaras harmed in Quetta shooting
Mutual Interests Discussed: UK, EU parliamentarians accommodate Nisar
Shortage of playgrounds
Petroleum levy issue: Marketing companies deposition Rs440 million
Estranged: Push to get Hashmi behind in PML-N flounders

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions