No deputy for Misbah during a moment, says Miandad

Pakistan fable Javed Miandad has blamed a country’s domestic structure for being incompetent to find Test captain Misbahul Haq’s deputy and believes this has caused a 42-year-old to check his retirement call.
“The problem is we don’t have anyone to reinstate Misbah,” Miandad told a Associated Press on Saturday. “This shows how diseased a cricketing structure is. Everywhere in a universe there’s a complement in place and players come and go, though unfortunately we didn’t adopt any such system.”
He added: “Why are we now seeking Misbah to leave? Have we prepared any deputy for him? Unfortunately a answer is no and now it’s wholly upto Misbah to confirm himself when he wants to quit.”
When Pakistan mislaid a second Test in Melbourne, there was clever conjecture that Misbah would retire, though Misbah led a side in Sydney and usually concurred after a array varnish that he will take time to contemplate over his future.
And Miandad believes that Misbah is left with no other choice than to continue heading Pakistan.
“That’s a hapless partial of Pakistan cricket,” pronounced Miandad. “Misbah knows it really good that there’s nobody who could lead a Test side and that’s because he has not nonetheless done adult his mind.”
Misbah, who is Pakistan’s many successful Test captain with 24 victories from 53 matches, managed scores of 4, 5, 11, 0, 18 and 38 in 6 Test innings in Australia and Miandad pronounced a players lacked a ability to perform Down Under.
“I am contemptible to contend though we don’t have players of such caliber,” pronounced Miandad. “Playing assertive cricket is a pivotal to success in Australia and we were too defensive in a proceed in batting, bowling and fielding.”
PHOTO: AFP
