Saturday , 7 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Gunmen kill 8 Hazara miners in Afghanistan

Gunmen kill 8 Hazara miners in Afghanistan

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 7, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Gunmen kill 8 Hazara miners in Afghanistan
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PHOTO: REUTERSPHOTO: REUTERS

PHOTO: REUTERS

Unidentified gunmen killed 8 members of Afghanistan’s Hazara minority who were operative as miners in a northern range of Baghlan, a internal supervision executive said.

Faiz Mohammad Amiri, administrator of Taleh va Barfak district, pronounced a 8 passed and 3 other wounded, who all came from Daykundi range in executive Afghanistan, had been pulled out of a car and shot on Friday.

US Marines to lapse to Afghanistan’s Helmand province

He blamed a Taliban, that controls a district where a occurrence occurred though a mutinous transformation denied any involvement.

“The people operative in this cave had a accede and we had good relations,” Taliban orator Zabihullah Mujahid said. “They hadn’t combined any problems.”

He blamed “arbakis” or members of spontaneous internal militias, in a area for a killings.

Hazaras are a Persian-speaking, mostly Shia minority, who have faced a prolonged story of taste and assault in especially Sunni Afghanistan.

Five harmed as Hazara village members targeted in Quetta

Last year, scores of Hazara were killed in a array of attacks in Kabul, some claimed by Islamic State in an apparent try to stir narrow-minded tensions.

The occurrence underlines a apocalyptic confidence conditions in a country, where supervision army now control usually two-thirds of inhabitant domain and assault is a daily occurrence.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Varsity highbrow and romantic Salman Haider goes blank from Islamabad
Car explosve kills during slightest 14 in Syria’s Azaz
Gunmen kill 8 Hazara miners in Afghanistan
Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram titillate Misbah to leave on a high
Honda introduces self-balancing motorcycle during CES 2017
Britain’s health use in a ‘humanitarian crisis’
Pro wrestling universe in frenzy after witnessing best compare ever
Public servants seeking defence discount to be barred for life: Ishaq Dar
Grand Slam win on Nishikori’s mind
No deputy for Misbah during a moment, says Miandad
Guardiola final diligence from City after West Ham destruction
SpaceX set to launch again Monday

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions