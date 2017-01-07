Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram titillate Misbah to leave on a high

Saturday , 7 January 2017
Photo courtesy: Cricket Australia

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket heavyweights on Saturday asked Test captain Misbahul Haq to call time on his shining career, blaming his bad batting and unexcited captaincy for a 3-0 varnish to Australia.

Misbah, who during 42 is a oldest stream general cricketer, capped a miserable array with a 220-run better in a third and final Test in Sydney on Saturday, his final measure of 38 accounting for half of his whole run-tally (76).

It was Pakistan’s fourth uninterrupted 3-0 varnish in Australia given 1999, and their 12th straight defeat.

Pakistan slip from third to fifth in Test rankings

After a detriment Misbah pronounced he would take his time to confirm on a destiny — a annulment of an progressing proclamation that he would quit following a better in a second compare final week.

Since holding over a captaincy in a arise of a spot-fixing liaison in 2010, Misbah has led Pakistan in 53 Tests, winning 24 losing 18 and sketch 11.

He also quickly led his group to universe array one Test rankings final year, notwithstanding personification no matches during home due to a prevalent insecurity. The attainment warranted him widespread commend via a cricketing world.

I was wrong about Misbah, admits Rashid

But former captain incited commentator Ramiz Raja pronounced it was now time for Misbah to pierce on.

“I consider Misbah’s time is up,” he told AFP. “Every diver goes by this proviso and captain Misbah has offering adequate so it’s time to pierce on. we consider a captain can usually give his best for 5 years — a duration where he gives his limit — and afterwards his upsurge draft goes down.”

He added: “After that opponents know about his strategies and Misbah has spent that in a stately way. He has played his innings good to spin Pakistan’s many successful skipper.”

Raja, a former CEO of a Pakistan Cricket Board, combined that Misbah’s captaincy had taken a pointy spin for a worse in a series, with weird margin placements and a disaster to enthuse his charges.

“I consider Misbah was let down by his bowling and his margin placements were not accurate either,” he said.

Pakistan’s Misbah sees china backing even after Australia whitewash

Pakistan’s trump card, leg-spinner Yasir Shah, took usually 8 wickets in a series, surrender a whopping 672 runs — a many by a bowler in a three-match series.

‘I would have quit if we was Misbah’

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram believes Misbah should leave on a high note rather than watchful for a unfortunate send-off.

“It’s not my call though maybe if we was in his place we would have quit during this point, carrying achieved so much,” he told AFP. “When we mislaid 3-0 in Australia in 1999 we was transposed as captain notwithstanding a fact we fought tough in a initial dual Tests — though a better has such consequences,” he added.

Wasim pronounced Younus Khan, Pakistan’s all-time heading Test batsman and a associate maestro aged 39, had enlarged his career by finally attack a large measure of 175 not out in a final compare of a series.

“Before a third Test we was of a opinion that Younus should also go though he batted good and can play for some some-more time,” he said.

