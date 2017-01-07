Continuation of a positivity surrounding a re-rating thesis led a index to tighten nonetheless another week during an all-time high.
However, a mid-week witnessed some distinction holding and discreet shopping while investors keenly tracked a developments on Panama box hearings. Steady flows from both internal and unfamiliar investors were witnessed during a week, quite in blue chips.
Steel zone remained in a limelight, gaining 7%, following proclamation by Dost Steel notifying derivation date of a operations as of May 2017 while Amreli Steel gained on a behind of rumours of poignant discounts pushing healthy volumes for a company.
Cement zone surged 2% in expectancy of boost in prices in North segment by Rs15-20/bag while expectancy of healthy off take numbers for Dec captivated investors’ interest
Additionally, fertilisers garnered investors’ courtesy in a initial trade sessions as clever sales numbers for Dec built expectations of domain alleviation for a fertilizer companies.
Banks (+1.9%) were another vital zone that supposing procedure to a index where bonds were in limelight again on expectations of progressing than approaching seductiveness rate annulment and strong advances expansion in December.
Oil offered companies posted certain earnings on a behind of augmenting oil prices that lead to register gains for a sector.
Market activity picked adult significantly during a week with normal daily volume augmenting by 43% week-on-week, essentially due to low trade activity in a prior week overdue to year end.
Weekly review: Index ends 2017’s initial week during record high
KARACHI: Carrying with last-year’s momentum, a index confirmed a bullish ride, galloping from a 47,800 turn to tighten during 49,038, adding 1,231 points or 2.6% during a week.
Stocks rode on a certain movement and continued with a re-rating story this week. Even investors’ cautiousness over an approaching technical alleviation did not bushel a ceiling march.
Market watch: In a first, index finishes over 49,000
PSX emerges as Asia’s best-performing marketplace in 2016
Foreigners remained net sellers during a week; however, a quantum was most lower, offloading $2.0 million value of shares, with offered essentially in strong in oils ($6.9 million).
