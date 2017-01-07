Saturday , 7 January 2017
Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco, Algeria

Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco, Algeria
RABAT: Two vital train crashes in Morocco and Algeria killed a sum of 19 people early Saturday and harmed roughly 3 dozen more, media reported.

The misfortune collision took place in southern Morocco when a lorry collided with a newcomer train on a highway nearby a city of Agadir, a MAP news group said.

Ten people were burnt alive and 22 others were injured, a group said.

One dead, several harmed in Christmas eve New Zealand train crash

One of a harmed was in critical condition and had to be flown by helicopter to a sanatorium in Marrakesh while a others were treated in Agadir, it said.

In beside Algeria, 9 people were killed and 12 harmed early Saturday when a train overturned in M’Silah range south of a collateral Algiers, state radio said.

The victims were 5 women, 3 group and a child, it said.

Traffic accidents are common in Morocco and Algeria where hundreds die any year on a roads, mostly due to speeding or tellurian error.

