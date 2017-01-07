NEW DELHI: Indian military have arrested a lawmaker from northeastern Meghalaya state on charges of raping a 14-year-old trafficked girl, an officer pronounced on Saturday.
Julius Dorphang, a belligerent commander incited legislator, was arrested in beside Guwahati city late Friday after escaped military for several days.
“He was arrested final night and has been charged with raping a teenager lady and tellurian trafficking,” Vivek Syiem, a military officer in Meghalaya’s collateral Shillong, told AFP.
No justification of New Year sex attacks: India police
The plant has indicted a 51-year-old politician of intimately assaulting her twice in Dec after she was sole to him by traffickers.
The lady told military she was kept during a guesthouse and has indicted 7 other people, including a guesthouse employee, of trafficking and offered her to a legislator.
The guesthouse is owned by a state minister’s son, according to Syiem.
Dorphang founded a belligerent organisation in Meghalaya in 2000 seeking larger rights for dual genealogical groups, before laying down arms in 2007 and entering politics.
Video of New Year conflict on lady in India’s tech heart prompts military probe
Meghalaya is one of 7 northeastern states mired in decades of armed insurgencies trimming from genealogical disputes to subdivision from India.
Traffickers in India captivate thousands of exposed children from bankrupt families on fake promises of jobs before offered them off to harlotry rings and domestic or blurb establishments.
Read full story
January 7, 2017
Indian lawmaker arrested for raping teenager girl
NEW DELHI: Indian military have arrested a lawmaker from northeastern Meghalaya state on charges of raping a 14-year-old trafficked girl, an officer pronounced on Saturday.
Julius Dorphang, a belligerent commander incited legislator, was arrested in beside Guwahati city late Friday after escaped military for several days.
“He was arrested final night and has been charged with raping a teenager lady and tellurian trafficking,” Vivek Syiem, a military officer in Meghalaya’s collateral Shillong, told AFP.
No justification of New Year sex attacks: India police
The plant has indicted a 51-year-old politician of intimately assaulting her twice in Dec after she was sole to him by traffickers.
The lady told military she was kept during a guesthouse and has indicted 7 other people, including a guesthouse employee, of trafficking and offered her to a legislator.
The guesthouse is owned by a state minister’s son, according to Syiem.
Dorphang founded a belligerent organisation in Meghalaya in 2000 seeking larger rights for dual genealogical groups, before laying down arms in 2007 and entering politics.
Video of New Year conflict on lady in India’s tech heart prompts military probe
Meghalaya is one of 7 northeastern states mired in decades of armed insurgencies trimming from genealogical disputes to subdivision from India.
Traffickers in India captivate thousands of exposed children from bankrupt families on fake promises of jobs before offered them off to harlotry rings and domestic or blurb establishments.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco, Algeria
January 7, 2017
Varsity highbrow and romantic Salman Haider goes ...
January 7, 2017
Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram titillate Misbah to ...
January 7, 2017
Public servants seeking defence discount to be ...
January 7, 2017