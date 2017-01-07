Photo: AFP
MANCHESTER: Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United scoring record on Saturday when he netted his 249th idea for a bar in an FA Cup third-round tie during home to Reading.
Rooney, 31, pennyless a deadlock in a seventh notation during Old Trafford, steering Juan Mata’s cranky over Reading goalkeeper Ali alHabsi with his right knee.
Former United midfielder Charlton, 79, and former United manager Alex Ferguson were both in assemblage and assimilated fans in applauding Rooney’s feat.
Guardiola gets initial ambience of FA Cup
Ex-United captain Bryan Robson was one of a initial total from a bar to offer his congratulations, essay on Twitter: “Congratulations @WayneRooney for equalling Sir Bobby’s record.”
Rooney, who was creation his 543rd coming for a club, pennyless Charlton’s England scoring record of 49 goals in Oct 2015 and has now scored 53 times for his country.
Charlton’s United coming record was damaged by Ryan Giggs in May 2008.
Rooney assimilated United from Everton during a age of 18 in 2004, after starring for England during Euro 2004, and scored a Champions League hat-trick opposite Fenerbahce on his debut.
United wish FA Cup counterclaim won’t come during a cost
He has given won 5 Premier League titles, dual League Cups, final season’s FA Cup, a 2007-08 Champions League and a 2008 Club World Cup.
He was voted a Professional Footballers’ Association Player of a Year and a Football Writers’ Association Footballer of a Year in 2010.
Rooney was named United captain by former manager Louis outpost Gaal in Jul 2014 and was given a England captaincy by afterwards manager Roy Hodgson a month later.
Wenger final some-more FA Cup success
But he has mislaid his place in United’s starting XI following Jose Mourinho’s attainment as manager and has had to make do with occasional starts in a crater competitions of late.
Read full story
January 7, 2017
Rooney equals Charlton’s Man Utd scoring record
Photo: AFP
MANCHESTER: Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United scoring record on Saturday when he netted his 249th idea for a bar in an FA Cup third-round tie during home to Reading.
Rooney, 31, pennyless a deadlock in a seventh notation during Old Trafford, steering Juan Mata’s cranky over Reading goalkeeper Ali alHabsi with his right knee.
Former United midfielder Charlton, 79, and former United manager Alex Ferguson were both in assemblage and assimilated fans in applauding Rooney’s feat.
Guardiola gets initial ambience of FA Cup
Ex-United captain Bryan Robson was one of a initial total from a bar to offer his congratulations, essay on Twitter: “Congratulations @WayneRooney for equalling Sir Bobby’s record.”
Rooney, who was creation his 543rd coming for a club, pennyless Charlton’s England scoring record of 49 goals in Oct 2015 and has now scored 53 times for his country.
Charlton’s United coming record was damaged by Ryan Giggs in May 2008.
Rooney assimilated United from Everton during a age of 18 in 2004, after starring for England during Euro 2004, and scored a Champions League hat-trick opposite Fenerbahce on his debut.
United wish FA Cup counterclaim won’t come during a cost
He has given won 5 Premier League titles, dual League Cups, final season’s FA Cup, a 2007-08 Champions League and a 2008 Club World Cup.
He was voted a Professional Footballers’ Association Player of a Year and a Football Writers’ Association Footballer of a Year in 2010.
Rooney was named United captain by former manager Louis outpost Gaal in Jul 2014 and was given a England captaincy by afterwards manager Roy Hodgson a month later.
Wenger final some-more FA Cup success
But he has mislaid his place in United’s starting XI following Jose Mourinho’s attainment as manager and has had to make do with occasional starts in a crater competitions of late.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Indian lawmaker arrested for raping teenager girl
January 7, 2017
Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco, Algeria
January 7, 2017
Varsity highbrow and romantic Salman Haider goes ...
January 7, 2017
Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram titillate Misbah to ...
January 7, 2017