Deserving women: BISP skeleton to launch survey
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A consult is to be launched within 6 to 7 months to enroll some-more honourable women as beneficiaries, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Marvi Memon pronounced on Saturday. During a revisit to a BISP centre in DI Khan, Memon pronounced a a supervision would not endure any domestic division directed during depriving bad women of their entrance to a module that served as a amicable reserve net for a bad womanlike race of a country. She pronounced that stream beneficiaries of a BISP in a district were about 100,000 and a series would grow once some-more needy women of a area were enrolled in a arriving survey. She also listened to a problems of a beneficiaries, observant a arguable remuneration resource was being introduced.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 8th, 2017.
