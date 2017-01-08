Suspected kidnapping: Nisar orders military to redeem romantic soon

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday educated military in Islamabad to speed adult a efforts and utilize all resources for a liberation of teacher, blogger and tellurian rights romantic Salman Haider.
“Salman Haider should be recovered as shortly as probable with a assistance of all applicable institutions,” Nisar was quoted as observant in a statement. The apportion also asked a military authorities to snippet him utilising a network of Safe City project.
A distinguished rights activist, author and a university lecturer, Haider went blank from Islamabad on Friday night. According to his family, Salman left his home in Korang Town during 3:30pm. At 6:45pm, Salman phoned his mother and told her that he would be home by 8:30pm.
However, he did not lapse and texted his mother during around 10:30pm that he was going for some obligatory work and that she should collect his automobile from Korang Town Chowk nearby a Expressway.
His mother called him on his mobile phone though nobody picked it and after it was switched off. The family also found Salman’s automobile parked nearby Korang Town and Expressway. The automobile was locked.
The occurrence was immediately reported to Lohi Bher military station, that purebred a abduction box opposite unclear people on Saturday morning. A military officer told The Express Tribune on Saturday dusk that they were nonetheless to inspect Salman’s mobile phone record.
“The CCTV cameras showed Salman was alone before he left a automobile nearby Korang Town,” he said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 8th, 2017.
