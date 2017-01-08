Sunday , 8 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Balochistan Assembly: House condemns Myanmar violence

Balochistan Assembly: House condemns Myanmar violence

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 8, 2017 In Sports 0
Balochistan Assembly: House condemns Myanmar violence
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Saturday unanimously authorized dual resolutions on interlude a atrocities opposite Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and adopting worse measures to daunt a sale of stolen cellphones.

PkMAP’s parliamentary personality Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal presented a fortitude on a sale and squeeze of mobile phones.

The public event was chaired by Speaker Raheela Durrani. MPA Nasarullah Zehri authorized a fortitude on interest of a book benches.

The second fortitude was tabled by MPA Syed Liaquat Agha opposite atrocities on Muslims in Myanmar.

Dr Hamid Achakzai pronounced that a vicious diagnosis of Muslims in Myanmar was deplorable. Provincial apportion Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel also spoke in support of a resolution. The fortitude was after authorized unanimously.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 8th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Florida shooting: Gunman kills 5 people, wounds 8 during US airport
Future strategy: Civil-military leaders to accommodate on NAP soon
Suspected kidnapping: Nisar orders military to redeem romantic soon
Midwife Arrested: Police redeem abducted infant 
New formula of conduct: PEMRA to start interactive event with media houses
Balochistan Assembly: House condemns Myanmar violence
Deserving women: BISP skeleton to launch survey
Rooney equals Charlton’s Man Utd scoring record
Turkey council to discuss expanding President Erdogan powers
Weekly review: Index ends 2017’s initial week during record high
Indian lawmaker arrested for raping teenager girl
FBR faces huge charge of auditing over 93,000 cases within 6 months

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions