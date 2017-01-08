QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Saturday unanimously authorized dual resolutions on interlude a atrocities opposite Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and adopting worse measures to daunt a sale of stolen cellphones.
PkMAP’s parliamentary personality Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal presented a fortitude on a sale and squeeze of mobile phones.
The public event was chaired by Speaker Raheela Durrani. MPA Nasarullah Zehri authorized a fortitude on interest of a book benches.
The second fortitude was tabled by MPA Syed Liaquat Agha opposite atrocities on Muslims in Myanmar.
Dr Hamid Achakzai pronounced that a vicious diagnosis of Muslims in Myanmar was deplorable. Provincial apportion Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel also spoke in support of a resolution. The fortitude was after authorized unanimously.
Balochistan Assembly: House condemns Myanmar violence
QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Saturday unanimously authorized dual resolutions on interlude a atrocities opposite Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and adopting worse measures to daunt a sale of stolen cellphones.
PkMAP’s parliamentary personality Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal presented a fortitude on a sale and squeeze of mobile phones.
The public event was chaired by Speaker Raheela Durrani. MPA Nasarullah Zehri authorized a fortitude on interest of a book benches.
The second fortitude was tabled by MPA Syed Liaquat Agha opposite atrocities on Muslims in Myanmar.
Dr Hamid Achakzai pronounced that a vicious diagnosis of Muslims in Myanmar was deplorable. Provincial apportion Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel also spoke in support of a resolution. The fortitude was after authorized unanimously.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 8th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Future strategy: Civil-military leaders to accommodate on ...
January 8, 2017
Turkey council to discuss expanding President Erdogan ...
January 7, 2017
FBR faces huge charge of auditing over ...
January 7, 2017
Trump picks Dan Coats for comprehension director
January 7, 2017