New formula of conduct: PEMRA to start interactive event with media houses

New formula of conduct: PEMRA to start interactive event with media houses
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will launch an interactive training programme patrician ‘Code of Conduct: A Collective Responsibility’ with media houses and reporters from Monday.

“The purpose of this beginning is to have an open contention on a electronic media’s formula of control 2015, and to get feedback from stakeholder for improving Pemra’s regulatory duty to overpass a opening with stakeholders,” Pemra Chairman Absar Alam told a news discussion on Friday.

He pronounced a initial event will be hold with internal TV channels journalists and staffers. He pronounced in a subsequent few months Pemra group will go to all a 4 provinces for these interactive sessions on electronic media formula of conduct.

Replying to questions, Pemra authority pronounced a training programme would be like a refresher march for a electronic media. “The electronic media had witnessed a fungus expansion and a staffers could not be supposing correct training,” he said.

He pronounced Pemra has been commanding fines on a violators of a formula to move alleviation in a electronic media. He pronounced a media houses’ owners should use this middle in a obliged manner, differently a people will remove seductiveness in these channels.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.

 

