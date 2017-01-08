ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will launch an interactive training programme patrician ‘Code of Conduct: A Collective Responsibility’ with media houses and reporters from Monday.
“The purpose of this beginning is to have an open contention on a electronic media’s formula of control 2015, and to get feedback from stakeholder for improving Pemra’s regulatory duty to overpass a opening with stakeholders,” Pemra Chairman Absar Alam told a news discussion on Friday.
He pronounced a initial event will be hold with internal TV channels journalists and staffers. He pronounced in a subsequent few months Pemra group will go to all a 4 provinces for these interactive sessions on electronic media formula of conduct.
Replying to questions, Pemra authority pronounced a training programme would be like a refresher march for a electronic media. “The electronic media had witnessed a fungus expansion and a staffers could not be supposing correct training,” he said.
He pronounced Pemra has been commanding fines on a violators of a formula to move alleviation in a electronic media. He pronounced a media houses’ owners should use this middle in a obliged manner, differently a people will remove seductiveness in these channels.
New formula of conduct: PEMRA to start interactive event with media houses
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will launch an interactive training programme patrician ‘Code of Conduct: A Collective Responsibility’ with media houses and reporters from Monday.
“The purpose of this beginning is to have an open contention on a electronic media’s formula of control 2015, and to get feedback from stakeholder for improving Pemra’s regulatory duty to overpass a opening with stakeholders,” Pemra Chairman Absar Alam told a news discussion on Friday.
He pronounced a initial event will be hold with internal TV channels journalists and staffers. He pronounced in a subsequent few months Pemra group will go to all a 4 provinces for these interactive sessions on electronic media formula of conduct.
Replying to questions, Pemra authority pronounced a training programme would be like a refresher march for a electronic media. “The electronic media had witnessed a fungus expansion and a staffers could not be supposing correct training,” he said.
He pronounced Pemra has been commanding fines on a violators of a formula to move alleviation in a electronic media. He pronounced a media houses’ owners should use this middle in a obliged manner, differently a people will remove seductiveness in these channels.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Florida shooting: Gunman kills 5 people, wounds ...
January 8, 2017
Rooney equals Charlton’s Man Utd scoring record
January 7, 2017
Indian lawmaker arrested for raping teenager girl
January 7, 2017
Bus crashes kill 19 in Morocco, Algeria
January 7, 2017