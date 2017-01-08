Sunday , 8 January 2017
Florida shooting: Gunman kills 5 people, wounds 8 during US airport

Florida shooting: Gunman kills 5 people, wounds 8 during US airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: A gunman with a US troops marker non-stop glow during a container carousel during Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in a US state of Florida on Friday, murdering 5 people before being taken into custody, officials and witnesses said.

Five people died and 8 were wounded, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters during a airport, where atmosphere trade was close down. The gunman had arrived on a moody with a checked gun in his bag, Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca pronounced on Twitter.

The shooter claimed his bag and went to a lavatory to bucket a gun before entrance out and firing, LaMarca said. Cellphone video posted on amicable media showed victims on a building subsequent to a carousel, with people on their knees attempting to yield aid.

At slightest dual victims had pools of blood from apparent conduct wounds. The shooter was unscathed as law coercion officers never dismissed a shot, Israel said, adding it was too early to allot a motive.

“At this point, it looks like he acted alone,” Israel said. Nonetheless, he pronounced “this stage is deliberate liquid and active” as troops searched a rest of a airport.

The shooter was identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, and had a US troops identification, according to a orator for US Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, who spoke with officials during a Transportation Security Administration.

A chairman by a name Esteban Santiago was liberated justly from a Army National Guard final year, ABC News reported, citing a army rapist review division. The shooter, who wore a “Star Wars” T-shirt, pronounced zero as he fired, witnesses told MSNBC.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 7th, 2017.

Florida shooting: Gunman kills 5 people, wounds 8 during US airport
