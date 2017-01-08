QUETTA: The conduct of a Pakistani Pharmacist Association in Balochistan Saleem Baloch announced finale a 77 days aged token craving strike stay after a capitulation of 3 final out of 7 in a participation of Provincial Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and MPA Nasrullah Zayrai. Speaking to a media, Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti pronounced that a CM authorized a outline of their final after a assembly with a members of PPAB. President PPAB Saleem Baloch pronounced that their final enclosed use structure for underneath 4 employees, origination of 200 new posts for impoverished pharmacists.
Ppab Demands Approved: Pharmacist physique calls off strike
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 8th, 2017.
