MINGORA: Police have recovered a baby baby who was abducted from a gynae sentinel of Saidu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, officials pronounced on Saturday. A midwife, identified as Shah Paristan, took a baby divided from his mom while she was sleeping in a ward. Paristan sole a baby to one of her kin for Rs3,000. According to an central during Saidu Sharif military station, a military immediately responded to a FIR lodged by a child’s family opposite a different abductors. Following a tip off, a military raided a residence in Faizabad and recovered a blank child.
Midwife Arrested: Police redeem abducted infant
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 8th, 2017.
