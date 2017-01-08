Sunday , 8 January 2017
The notepad: Salina Taqi

The notepad: Salina Taqi
Salina Taqi, co-founder of YogaX, Pakistan’s initial prohibited yoga studio, and a smarts behind Salina Cosmetics, shares her 7 favourite yoga poses

Downward confronting dog

This poise is on a tip of my favourite list — my day simply can’t start but downward confronting dog! Its advantages are autarchic — it energises a body, gets your blood issuing to a brain, improves your memory and reduces depression.

Childs pose

This is my midst afternoon go-to pose. It stretches a hips and lengthens a back, that reduces tired and stress. It now relaxes me and improves my focus.

Chaturanga or lowered plank

This is a ultimate strengthening and toning pose! It is severe nonetheless really powerful. This poise tones a whole body, generally a abdominal muscles. Always remember, a clever core leads to a clever physique and a clever immunity.

Twisted crescent

This is a glorious poise as it aids detoxification by massaging a inner organs. The crescent strengthens and energises a body, while a turn aids in a detoxification routine and improves digestion. we adore this poise since it fires adult a metabolic rate.

Astavakrasana or eight-angle pose

I adore this arm balance! It creates me feel strong, fast and balanced. we can usually grasp this poise when we feel centred and in a moment.

Updog

This poise lengthens a back, firms and tones a whole physique and improves your posture. It stretches a lungs, chest, shoulders and abdomen, and can roughly now urge a peculiarity of your breath. It is even famous for restorative asthma within 3 to 6 months.

Shavasana

This poise relaxes one’s whole being. It releases each taste of highlight and tired away. It also calms a mind and body, and improves your thoroughness and blood circulation.

