The cut: Sana Safinaz

The cut: Sana Safinaz
This winter deteriorate has been gratifying to contend a least, and a favourite fashionistas were speckled donning some of a many distinguished ensembles, many of that were designed by a artistic geniuses during Sana Safinaz — here are a favourite looks by a oppulance conform house!

Anika Baig

Anika is a prophesy in this colourful pinkish lengha choli with complicated bullion embroidery.

Maha Burney

We can’t get over a ideal tailoring on Maha’s satin, green, off-shoulder cocktail dress!

Maira Pagganwala

Maira pulls off a maroon tinge of a garb elegantly, restraining her demeanour together with bullion accessories.

Manahyl Khan Shafi

Manahyl looks flattering and delicate in an festooned conformation with a baby pinkish badge around her waist.

Maneshah Kassim

A neat black gown, a high ponytail and solid hoops — Maneshah certain knows how to do glam!

