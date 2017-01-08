An open minute to Salman Ahmad from a former ‘Junooni’

Junoon Band member, Salman Ahmad. PHOTO: PINTEREST
TORONTO: Dear Mr Salman Ahmad,
For a adore of Junoon and all that is holy, greatfully stop creation music. Please! Let me start by observant that we am substantially one of Junoon’s beginning and biggest fans. we was usually 13 when a band’s initial lane came out and we vividly remember rushing to a song store in Nazimabad to squeeze a cassette. Listening to a twisted guitar riffs of Chori Chori done me overjoyed and admittedly, a small nervous when my relatives disapproved of what we was listening to.
That was when we knew we was going to be a Junooni – an youth boy, being rebel by listening to a initial stone rope to come out of a country. we scarcely pennyless a cassette over a subsequent few months, listening to it day and night, nonetheless – we contingency acknowledge – we customarily fast-forwarded to Game of Chanceand Downtown Princess. The fact that they were sung in English and sounded rather opposite from a rest of a manuscript done me adore them more.
You also desirous me to collect adult a guitar and theory what? Heer was one of a initial songs we started playing. You were a inclusive Pakistani electric guitar actor blending Eastern scale into stone solos and I… we was mesmerised.
And afterwards came Talaash. we remember removing a manuscript for giveaway after purchasing a tube of toothpaste. Even yet a record had usually 6 songs, it enclosed Heeray, Woh and Talaash itself that was adequate for me.
By a time Inquilaab arrived, we was most comparison and a unchanging attendee during each unison Junoon played here in Karachi. Back in those days, we would perform during a Bahria Auditorium Karsaz each weekend and we would always be there, station during a forefront, going furious to songs such as Saeein, HusanWaalon and Mera Mahi. There was even this one time when Junoon was personification during a Alliance Francaise and we couldn’t means a sheet so a crony and we snuck in early after propagandize and loitered around backstage until it was uncover time. If we recall, we and we met that day and it’s still one of a best practice of my life.
Soon after, we gifted my initial heartbreak and began seeking condolence in songs like Kyun Pareshan and Mukh Gaye Nay from Azaadi. Then we altered to a States for university and achieved Heer as partial of a talent show. we also assimilated a rope while there and remember that Junoon was a one unifying cause among a Pakistanis around me. Sayonee, Mahiwal, Parvaaz and Bulleya could be listened all over a campus. we know we guys expelled a few some-more albums after that though we was, sadly, incompetent to listen to them in their entirety, generally after Pappu Yar which, for me, was Junoon’s depart from itself.
I suspect that is when things began to take a spin for a worst. we was deeply saddened when a rope pennyless adult and gave adult on following a song thereafter. But we know that we continued to take Junoon brazen and even expelled an manuscript or two.
Yesterday, we happened to come opposite a deformed chronicle of Bulleya from 2010’s Rock Roll Jihad. The manuscript is credited as carrying been constructed and available by Junoon though featured usually we in it. Also, we are singing rather feeble in Bulleya and for some reason altered a lyrics from “Bulleya kee jaana mein kaun” to “Lonely heart, assistance me heal.” Why, we ask? Why?
Salman, we hear we recently re-recorded Khwab from your initial manuscript too and are formulation to recover this new chronicle on an manuscript “celebrating” Junoon’s 25th anniversary? Please don’t, we humbly ask you! Please don’t disaster around with classics we have crafted with your really hands.
At a risk of sounding rude, singing is not your forte. Besides, many bands mangle adult and a members pierce on, though we don’t consider any guitarist ever altered on to turn a singer, let alone re-release prior hits?
Also, how is Junoon celebrating a 25th anniversary? Didn’t it separate in 2005, when Ali Azmat left? Or presumably 2003, when Brian O’Connell left? That’s 11 years ago and Junoon as we knew it is prolonged left so greatfully stop job yourself that, generally if you’re creation sub-standard Indian songs like Kaisay Boloun. You can make a new band, if we will, though pleasantly call it anything though Junoon.
My Junoon (pun intended) died a prolonged time ago. By re-releasing aged hits, you’re usually murdering a lustful memories we associate with it too.
Yours sincerely,
A Junooni who no longer wishes to be one
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
An open minute to Salman Ahmad from a former ‘Junooni’
Junoon Band member, Salman Ahmad. PHOTO: PINTEREST
TORONTO: Dear Mr Salman Ahmad,
For a adore of Junoon and all that is holy, greatfully stop creation music. Please! Let me start by observant that we am substantially one of Junoon’s beginning and biggest fans. we was usually 13 when a band’s initial lane came out and we vividly remember rushing to a song store in Nazimabad to squeeze a cassette. Listening to a twisted guitar riffs of Chori Chori done me overjoyed and admittedly, a small nervous when my relatives disapproved of what we was listening to.
That was when we knew we was going to be a Junooni – an youth boy, being rebel by listening to a initial stone rope to come out of a country. we scarcely pennyless a cassette over a subsequent few months, listening to it day and night, nonetheless – we contingency acknowledge – we customarily fast-forwarded to Game of Chance and Downtown Princess. The fact that they were sung in English and sounded rather opposite from a rest of a manuscript done me adore them more.
When Junoon called for accountability, they meant it
You also desirous me to collect adult a guitar and theory what? Heer was one of a initial songs we started playing. You were a inclusive Pakistani electric guitar actor blending Eastern scale into stone solos and I… we was mesmerised.
And afterwards came Talaash. we remember removing a manuscript for giveaway after purchasing a tube of toothpaste. Even yet a record had usually 6 songs, it enclosed Heeray, Woh and Talaash itself that was adequate for me.
By a time Inquilaab arrived, we was most comparison and a unchanging attendee during each unison Junoon played here in Karachi. Back in those days, we would perform during a Bahria Auditorium Karsaz each weekend and we would always be there, station during a forefront, going furious to songs such as Saeein, Husan Waalon and Mera Mahi. There was even this one time when Junoon was personification during a Alliance Francaise and we couldn’t means a sheet so a crony and we snuck in early after propagandize and loitered around backstage until it was uncover time. If we recall, we and we met that day and it’s still one of a best practice of my life.
Soon after, we gifted my initial heartbreak and began seeking condolence in songs like Kyun Pareshan and Mukh Gaye Nay from Azaadi. Then we altered to a States for university and achieved Heer as partial of a talent show. we also assimilated a rope while there and remember that Junoon was a one unifying cause among a Pakistanis around me. Sayonee, Mahiwal, Parvaaz and Bulleya could be listened all over a campus. we know we guys expelled a few some-more albums after that though we was, sadly, incompetent to listen to them in their entirety, generally after Pappu Yar which, for me, was Junoon’s depart from itself.
I suspect that is when things began to take a spin for a worst. we was deeply saddened when a rope pennyless adult and gave adult on following a song thereafter. But we know that we continued to take Junoon brazen and even expelled an manuscript or two.
Junoon to recover new manuscript on 25th anniversary
Yesterday, we happened to come opposite a deformed chronicle of Bulleya from 2010’s Rock Roll Jihad. The manuscript is credited as carrying been constructed and available by Junoon though featured usually we in it. Also, we are singing rather feeble in Bulleya and for some reason altered a lyrics from “Bulleya kee jaana mein kaun” to “Lonely heart, assistance me heal.” Why, we ask? Why?
Salman, we hear we recently re-recorded Khwab from your initial manuscript too and are formulation to recover this new chronicle on an manuscript “celebrating” Junoon’s 25th anniversary? Please don’t, we humbly ask you! Please don’t disaster around with classics we have crafted with your really hands.
At a risk of sounding rude, singing is not your forte. Besides, many bands mangle adult and a members pierce on, though we don’t consider any guitarist ever altered on to turn a singer, let alone re-release prior hits?
Salman Ahmad promises giveaway Junoon unison during Wagah limit if Pakistan beats India in T20
Also, how is Junoon celebrating a 25th anniversary? Didn’t it separate in 2005, when Ali Azmat left? Or presumably 2003, when Brian O’Connell left? That’s 11 years ago and Junoon as we knew it is prolonged left so greatfully stop job yourself that, generally if you’re creation sub-standard Indian songs like Kaisay Boloun. You can make a new band, if we will, though pleasantly call it anything though Junoon.
My Junoon (pun intended) died a prolonged time ago. By re-releasing aged hits, you’re usually murdering a lustful memories we associate with it too.
Yours sincerely,
A Junooni who no longer wishes to be one
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Horoscope: Jan 8, 2017
January 8, 2017
Ppab Demands Approved: Pharmacist physique calls off ...
January 8, 2017
Florida shooting: Gunman kills 5 people, wounds ...
January 8, 2017
New formula of conduct: PEMRA to start ...
January 8, 2017