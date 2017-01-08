HMD Global launches initial Nokia smartphone

A new Nokia 6 smartphone is seen in this welfare picture expelled by HMD to Reuters on Jan 7, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
HMD Global, a Finnish association that owns a rights to use Nokia’s code on mobile phones, announced on Sunday a initial smartphone, targeted for Chinese users with a cost of 1,699 yuan ($246).
The launch outlines a initial new smartphone carrying a iconic handset name given 2014 when Nokia Oyj chose to sell a whole handset section to Microsoft. The new device, Nokia 6, runs on Google’s Android height and is made by Foxconn. It will be solitary exclusively in China by online tradesman JD.com, HMD said.
“The preference by HMD to launch a initial Android smartphone into China is a thoughtfulness of a enterprise to accommodate a genuine universe needs of consumers in opposite markets around a world… it is a strategically critical market,” HMD pronounced in a statement.
Nokia was once a world’s widespread cellphone builder though missed a change to smartphones, and afterwards chose Microsoft’s Windows handling complement for a “Lumia” range. After a 2014 deal, Microsoft continued offered cheaper simple phones underneath Nokia’s name and Lumia smartphones underneath a possess name, though final year, it mostly deserted both businesses.
HMD in Dec took over a Nokia underline phones business and struck a chartering understanding that gave it solitary use of a Nokia code on all phones and tablets for a subsequent decade. It will compensate Nokia royalties for a code and patents, though Nokia has no approach investment in HMD. Nokia Oyj is now focused on telecom network apparatus business and record patents.
HMD CEO Arto Nummela, who was once obliged for Nokia’s sales and product development, told Reuters final month that HMD aims to be one of a pivotal rival players in a smartphone business where it faces tough foe from Apple, Samsung and dozens of other players.
HMD launched some new Nokia simple phones final month. It pronounced on Sunday it was looking to launch some-more new products in a initial half of a year.
