The year has finished for a twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with no growth projects initiated. That’s another year left to waste.

Cities need to grow according to a changes in their race and demography and consequently, needs, though a county centres are distant from surpassing in this respect. Healthcare and open ride sojourn among a many neglected open services, that privately impact people belonging to low-income groups who do not have entrance to private cars and can't means private healthcare.

Despite devolution of powers with a internal supervision elections in Islamabad final year, a Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation, a internal supervision and a Capital Development Authority (CDA) has had zero to uncover for a opening besides wasting profitable time in official hurdles. Basic county issues including sanitation, rubbish collection, rubbish ordering and wickedness sojourn unaddressed, with no finish or long-term skeleton in steer to solve these problems.

In Rawalpindi, no vital growth projects for a city have been instituted given a metro train use was launched in 2015. Other critical projects have remained stalled. A maternity medical project, a Mother and Child Hospital, that was started in 2005 during a cost of Rs2.5 billion by a sovereign supervision stays unprepared to date. The sanatorium project, that was a much-needed one for a city, has been suspended given a 2008 ubiquitous elections. Another sanatorium project, a 200-bed trickery was started in 2012, though this too stays unprepared since of miss of funding.

While medical services are distant behind what should be approaching from supervision authorities, life-threatening issues remain. According to a World Health Organisation, dual Pakistani cities are among a 5 many soiled cities in a world, with Peshawar second in a universe for a dirtiest air, followed by Rawalpindi in a fourth place. Surely, a adults of this nation merit improved than to usually tip a ranks in filth.

At present, no county city of Pakistan is liveable as such in terms of a sustenance of what are deliberate simple necessities. It is high time that a cities offer decent vital standards for all and are means to yield a many simple of open services.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 8th, 2017.

