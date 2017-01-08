Sunday , 8 January 2017
Dangal emerges as highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time

Dangal emerges as highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time
Dangal expelled worldwide on Dec 23 PHOTO: PUBLICITY

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is simply unstoppable!

After being named a highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 and overthrowing Sultan to emerge as the biggest strike of a year, Dangal has now overtaken PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to turn a highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time.

Dangal topples Sultan to emerge as biggest strike of 2016

According to India Today, Aamir Khan starrer PK, with lifetime gain of INR3.40 billion, remained a highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time compartment being eclipsed by Dangal. Mr Perfectionist’s latest charity has minted a record-shattering RsINR3.41 billion over the 3 weeks following a release.

Indian film critics collect Dangal as 2016’s best film

Staring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sakshi Tanwar and Saniya Malhotra, Dangal is formed on a lives of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.

