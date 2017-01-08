Dangal expelled worldwide on Dec 23 PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Aamir Khan’s Dangal is simply unstoppable!
After being named a highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 and overthrowing Sultan to emerge as the biggest strike of a year, Dangal has now overtaken PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to turn a highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time.
According to India Today, Aamir Khan starrer PK, with lifetime gain of INR3.40 billion, remained a highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time compartment being eclipsed by Dangal. Mr Perfectionist’s latest charity has minted a record-shattering RsINR3.41 billion over the 3 weeks following a release.
Dangal emerges as highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time
Dangal expelled worldwide on Dec 23 PHOTO: PUBLICITY
Aamir Khan’s Dangal is simply unstoppable!
After being named a highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 and overthrowing Sultan to emerge as the biggest strike of a year, Dangal has now overtaken PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to turn a highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time.
Dangal topples Sultan to emerge as biggest strike of 2016
According to India Today, Aamir Khan starrer PK, with lifetime gain of INR3.40 billion, remained a highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time compartment being eclipsed by Dangal. Mr Perfectionist’s latest charity has minted a record-shattering RsINR3.41 billion over the 3 weeks following a release.
Indian film critics collect Dangal as 2016’s best film
Staring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sakshi Tanwar and Saniya Malhotra, Dangal is formed on a lives of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Iran to accept initial Airbus craft in ...
January 8, 2017
Kim Kardashian breaks overpower on Oct robbery
January 8, 2017
On the radar: Jan 8, 2017
January 8, 2017
The notepad: Salina Taqi
January 8, 2017