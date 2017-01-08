KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has adopted a new process of not hiring any personnel over a age of 70 for roles that are directly concerned with a team, while even a appointment of impending employees over a age of 60 will need approach resolution from a authority himself.
Last year, a board replaced 75-year-old Intikhab Alam with 68-year-old Waseem Bari as a group manager, and that preference in hindsight appears to simulate a new policy.
The house has also compiled a list of 8 former cricketers who will be allocated as a managers of a youth and comparison teams in a future.
The list includes former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Moin Khan, his hermit Nadeem Khan, former opening batsman Shoaib Mohammad and former arch selectors Iqbal Qasim and Haroon Rasheed.
Furthermore, the house has finalised a 12-member pool of academy coaches comprised of Saleem Jaffar, Taimoor Khan, Azam Khan, Abdur Rahman, Masoor Ahmed Tanveer Shaukat, Sajjad Akbar, Shahid Anwer, Sabih Azhar, Iqbal Imam, Javed Hayat, Kamran Khan and Masroor Ahmed.
PCB sets age extent for group officials
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has adopted a new process of not hiring any personnel over a age of 70 for roles that are directly concerned with a team, while even a appointment of impending employees over a age of 60 will need approach resolution from a authority himself.
Last year, a board replaced 75-year-old Intikhab Alam with 68-year-old Waseem Bari as a group manager, and that preference in hindsight appears to simulate a new policy.
Ramiz Raja, Wasim Akram titillate Misbah to leave on a high
The house has also compiled a list of 8 former cricketers who will be allocated as a managers of a youth and comparison teams in a future.
The list includes former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Moin Khan, his hermit Nadeem Khan, former opening batsman Shoaib Mohammad and former arch selectors Iqbal Qasim and Haroon Rasheed.
Pakistan slip from third to fifth in Test rankings
Furthermore, the house has finalised a 12-member pool of academy coaches comprised of Saleem Jaffar, Taimoor Khan, Azam Khan, Abdur Rahman, Masoor Ahmed Tanveer Shaukat, Sajjad Akbar, Shahid Anwer, Sabih Azhar, Iqbal Imam, Javed Hayat, Kamran Khan and Masroor Ahmed.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Asian Rugby Women’s Seven’s Trophy: Pakistan women ...
January 8, 2017
HMD Global launches initial Nokia smartphone
January 8, 2017
Horoscope: Jan 8, 2017
January 8, 2017
An open minute to Salman Ahmad from ...
January 8, 2017