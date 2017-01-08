At slightest 15 people died and another 24 postulated injuries in dual apart incidents of highway mishaps in Punjab, Express News reported on Sunday.
A car-van collision on Grand Trunk Road in Sohawa nearby Jhelum killed during slightest 11 people while injuring 4 others who were shifted to a internal hospital. Sources pronounced that a occurrence occurred after a car’s tyre detonate and it crashed into a van.
Earlier in a day, 4 people were killed and 20 others wounded after an ‘over speeding’ sight collided with a trailer nearby Yousuf Wala nearby Sahiwal.
Rescuers changed a harmed to District Headquarters Hospital where during slightest one plant succumbed to his injuries while others were being supposing medical care.
CM orders inquiry
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif while expressing grief over a detriment of changed lives systematic an exploration into a incident. The arch apportion condoled a deaths of those killed and voiced his sympathies with a kin of a victims.
Praying for an early liberation of a injured, Shahbaz Sharif also destined a applicable authorities to yield best medical services to a victims.
Eight students among 9 passed as sight crashes into rickshaw in Lodhran
