Activists marched from Karachi Press Club to a Sindh Assembly on Sunday in sequence to observe ‘Education Day’. They demanded a appointment of headmasters in schools, giving priority to consequence in pursuit opportunities and curbing feudal change in schools in farming areas. PHOTOS: AYESHA MIR/EXPRESS
KARACHI/HYDERABAD/SUKKUR: ‘Taleem Sudhario, Sindh Sanvario [Save Education, Save Sindh]’ was a aphorism that participants shouted as they marched from Karachi Press Club to a Sindh Assembly building on Sunday to observe ‘Education Day’.
Similar activities were carried out in Hyderabad and Sukkur. To pronounce about issues regarding to preparation in a province, NGOs, polite society, parliamentarians and amicable activists came together and motionless to observe 2017 as a year of education. Talking to The Express Tribune, a participants of a impetus in Karachi pronounced that people from opposite walks of life have determined a forum, called ‘Save Education, Save Sindh’.
The travel was carried out to symbol a initial day of a ‘Education Year’. “We will be doing opposite programmes, seminars, workshops and meetings via a year to save education, [which is] deteriorating in a province,” pronounced a member of Save Education, Save Sindh, Aajiz Jamali. According to him, it was a initial time that Education Day was distinguished or organized in Sindh.
The demonstrators demanded a appointment of headmasters in schools, giving priority to consequence in pursuit opportunities and curbing feudal change in schools in farming areas.
The reason behind this step is to widespread recognition for preparation of children and creation a lawmakers realize a significance of training and training, explained Jamali. Talking about a march, he pronounced that it was mystic and a purpose was to make parliamentarians realize that it is their shortcoming to yield good peculiarity education.
“We have designed to control a inhabitant preparation discussion in Mar to prominence a need and to make a multitude know how back we have been in terms of preparation system,” pronounced Jamali, adding that other than conferences, they will make certain that a supervision ensures a sustenance of blank comforts in schools.
After marching to a assembly, a participants sat on a highway to record a pacific protest. Addressing a protestors, Primary Teachers Association’s president, Intizar Hussain, pronounced that a ministers, secretaries or any other officials do not take preparation as a critical matter and hence omit a issues regarding to preparation in a province.
“In a final 5 years, no preference has been worked out for preparation in schools while a infancy of a schools do not have simple comforts including water, toilet, furniture, range wall and electricity,” he said.
Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz MPA Soorath Thebo, who was also among a demonstrators, pronounced that a state of preparation in Sindh is deteriorating day by day. “There is zero left as simple preparation in Sindh while a children are removing deprived of their right of appropriation giveaway and [good] peculiarity education,” she said, adding that she had approached a ministers and secretaries to work for preparation though no movement has been taken to cope with a menace.
Members of a Awami Jamhoori Party also participated in a march.
Lower Sindh
Educationists and member of NGOs reiterated their final of improving public-sector preparation in Sindh in a rallies taken out on Sunday in opposite districts to symbol Education Day. The demonstrations were organized in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot and other districts.
Participants called for reopening a sealed schools, ensuring teachers’ and students’ attendance, compelling womanlike education, rehabilitating and building new infrastructure of schools and colleges and curbing a threat of intrigue in exams among other measures. At a convene in Hyderabad, a demonstrators asked a supervision to make a order that compels a inaugurated member and supervision officials to enrol their children in supervision schools.
Upper Sindh
Different NGOs and polite multitude activists also celebrated Education Day via Upper Sindh on Sunday. Rallies were staged in opposite tools of Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana and others.
In Sukkur, a convene was organized by Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) and other members of polite society, that began from Mohammad Bin Qasim Park and culminated during Dolphin Chowk during Minara Road. Speakers highlighting a significance of preparation urged on a supervision and people to safeguard a enrolment of all out-of-school children. They also urged to urge preparation in supervision schools and appealed to teachers to liberate their duties with pinnacle probity and dedication.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.
