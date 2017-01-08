LAHORE: How can one report a year 2016? Eventful, staggering or, rather, annus horribilis? By holding a Panglossian panorama, we, indeed, had most to applaud and cherish. From celebrating a Rio Olympics, to imprinting a quadricentennial anniversary of a Bard, to being introduced to a refreshing and grand Viking Clap by a smashing Icelandic football group during a Euros. From a condolence of saying Pakistan walk on, notwithstanding many a setback. Life goes on.
However, prima facie, a year was a catastrophic one for mankind. This was witnessed in a incessant entertainment of quarrel and assault opposite many regions; from a sieges of Aleppo and Mosul, and a quarrel opposite Daesh in a Levant, to a heartless drug quarrel of Rodrigo Duterte in a Philippines, to a unfinished Turkish manoeuvre in July, to a rough doing of a Kashmir overthrow by a Indian state, to a large incidents of militant savagery, either in Lahore, Quetta or Berlin, to a daily assault on a LoC, all noted by a shocking and heartrending detriment of changed tellurian life and heritage. It was a year of quarrel and violence.
The year could also be termed as a year of xenophobia with far-right presentation du jour. From a arise of gross far-right parties and people in France (Marine Le Pen), England (UKIP), a Netherlands (Geert Wilders), Austria (The Freedom Party), and Germany (AfD-Alternative for Germany), even Angela Merkel had to dump her iconic position of “wir schaffen das” (we’ll conduct it) towards a refugees to deliver her domestic standing in face of xenophobic rhetoric. Then we had a astonishing Brexit and finally a staggering and hair-raising arise of Donald Trump. Moreover, one had to knowledge a weird post-truth world.
The year was also poignant for a series and power of crime scandals, à la Panama Leaks inter alia, inspiring a rulers and elites of many countries. A few heads rolled — Iceland, South Korea and Brazil — while others — Pakistan and South Africa — managed to float out a charge to safer shores. Lastly, a year was a unhappy one due to a deaths of many eminent personalities and icons. The universe is a obtuse and a lonelier place but a constellation of such splendid and bedazzling stars.
Annus horribilis
LAHORE: How can one report a year 2016? Eventful, staggering or, rather, annus horribilis? By holding a Panglossian panorama, we, indeed, had most to applaud and cherish. From celebrating a Rio Olympics, to imprinting a quadricentennial anniversary of a Bard, to being introduced to a refreshing and grand Viking Clap by a smashing Icelandic football group during a Euros. From a condolence of saying Pakistan walk on, notwithstanding many a setback. Life goes on.
However, prima facie, a year was a catastrophic one for mankind. This was witnessed in a incessant entertainment of quarrel and assault opposite many regions; from a sieges of Aleppo and Mosul, and a quarrel opposite Daesh in a Levant, to a heartless drug quarrel of Rodrigo Duterte in a Philippines, to a unfinished Turkish manoeuvre in July, to a rough doing of a Kashmir overthrow by a Indian state, to a large incidents of militant savagery, either in Lahore, Quetta or Berlin, to a daily assault on a LoC, all noted by a shocking and heartrending detriment of changed tellurian life and heritage. It was a year of quarrel and violence.
The year could also be termed as a year of xenophobia with far-right presentation du jour. From a arise of gross far-right parties and people in France (Marine Le Pen), England (UKIP), a Netherlands (Geert Wilders), Austria (The Freedom Party), and Germany (AfD-Alternative for Germany), even Angela Merkel had to dump her iconic position of “wir schaffen das” (we’ll conduct it) towards a refugees to deliver her domestic standing in face of xenophobic rhetoric. Then we had a astonishing Brexit and finally a staggering and hair-raising arise of Donald Trump. Moreover, one had to knowledge a weird post-truth world.
The year was also poignant for a series and power of crime scandals, à la Panama Leaks inter alia, inspiring a rulers and elites of many countries. A few heads rolled — Iceland, South Korea and Brazil — while others — Pakistan and South Africa — managed to float out a charge to safer shores. Lastly, a year was a unhappy one due to a deaths of many eminent personalities and icons. The universe is a obtuse and a lonelier place but a constellation of such splendid and bedazzling stars.
Muhammad Bilal Dogar
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all the daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Exorbitant amount: Water cost in Sukkur to ...
January 8, 2017
Need of a hour: Hyderabad Literature Festival ...
January 8, 2017
Germany’s Gabriel says EU break-up no longer ...
January 8, 2017
PTF to deliver U10, U8 rankings
January 8, 2017