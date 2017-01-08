Residents of North Nazimanbad’s retard we came out on a streets to play games on Sunday. They were protesting a bootleg function of their community sports ground. PHOTO: ATHAR KHAN/EXPRESS
KARACHI: Karachiites came adult with a novel approach to criticism bootleg function on Sunday when they hold cricket, list tennis, football and basketball matches on one of a city’s categorical arteries, Five Star Roundabout, on Shershah Suri Road.
The protesters comprised residents of North Nazimabad’s Block we and members of polite society, all of whom demanded a evident vacation of Madni Ground, a internal belligerent used for recreational activities that has been illegally assigned by a ‘land mafia’ and is being used for blurb purposes.
On one side of a road, labourers operative on a Green Line Bus Rapid Transit plan stopped to glance in startle as a protesters, men, women and children alike, shouted slogans opposite a supervision while holding placards with slogans such as ‘Land Mafia Shame Shame’, ‘Let us Play’ and ‘Karachi needs Parks not Buildings’.
One of a organisers of a protest, Arif Baqai, pronounced that it has been dual years that people unexpected assembled a range wall around a ground. Later, children were criminialized from entering a belligerent to play. He combined that these drift are deliberate to be safer than a travel for children to play and relatives mostly accompanied their brood to a belligerent to keep an eye on them. Baqai pronounced that customarily a belligerent also played horde to marriage events, for that contractors would assign thousands of rupees.
Another protester, Mrs Nauman, pronounced that for a purpose of entertainment, one does not always go to cinemas or entertainment parks. Instead, they go to circuitously parks and playgrounds. She pronounced that it is unhappy to see a city transforming into a petrify jungle and mentioned that many of a playgrounds she grew adult saying in a city have now been converted into high-rise plazas.
Holding a loudspeaker in his hand, 14-year-old Adeel Muhammad was mouth-watering a passers-by to join him in a criticism by personification list tennis, cricket or any other diversion they liked.
Muhammad pronounced that his relatives usually authorised him to go and play during a belligerent though ever given it had been sealed for children, he was forced to play on his roof.
Another organiser, Aale Hassan, pronounced that a criticism is not usually about Madni Ground, there are many drift in North Nazimabad that have been possibly converted into high-rise plazas or have been given to private contractors who ask for around Rs4,000 to Rs5,000 for a 20-over cricket match, that no one can means on a daily basis.
Food for thought: ‘We need parks, not buildings’
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.
