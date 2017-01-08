KARACHI: Rangers claimed to have arrested on Sunday 3 suspects during ongoing targeted operations and raids in a metropolis. The arrests were done when a paramilitary infantry conducted targeted raids in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gadap Town and North Nazimabad areas. According to a Rangers spokesperson, 3 criminals were arrested during a raids. Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed plcae for serve questioning.
Targeted raids: Rangers detain 3 suspects
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.
