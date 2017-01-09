Operational considerations: Govt green-lights Apr 29 census date for AJK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given a go-ahead to a Azad Jammu and Kashmir supervision to control a census in a hollow on Apr 29.
The master training for a census will take place between Jan 21 and Jan 29.
As many as 2,800 crew will be deployed by a AJK supervision for a census, a AJK premier pronounced in a statement.
A assembly was reason here during a Kashmir House underneath a chair of AJK Chief Secretary Sikander Sultan Raja. Senior Board of Revenue member Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Local Government Department Secretary Raja Mahmoodul Hasan, Education Secretary Arshad Qureshi, AJK Census Commissioner Raja Tariq, Chief Statistician of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Asif Bajwa and others attended a meeting.
Raja Tariq, who is also a focal chairman for a census in AJK, briefed a participants about a arrangements.
The census in AJK would follow a same practice in Pakistan.
On Dec 16, a Council of Common Interests (CCI) had motionless to finally reason a census opposite Pakistan on Mar 15. The assembly motionless that a census would be carried out in dual phases. The house-listing and headcount would be carried out in ‘one go’ and any proviso would be carried out in all provinces simultaneously.
The preference was taken after a Supreme Court took clever difference to enlarged check in a practice that was final reason in 1995. The supervision initial motionless to control census in Pakistan on Apr 15 though altered a date to reason a census a month progressing after a peak justice deserted a given date.
Federal supervision officials contend a preference to reason a census in AJK on Apr 29 has been taken due to operational reasons. By a time a census would start in AJK, a practice in a rest of Pakistan would be in a final phases, that would concede well-spoken supervision of a operation.
The officials pronounced that a peak court’s sequence was germane in Pakistan and there was no such limitation to reason a census in AJK on Mar 15 due to that a supervision bound a date of Apr 29 after entirely reviewing a matter.
Like in Pakistan, a census would be reason phase-wise in AJK and it is approaching to be finished within dual to 3 weeks. The AJK supervision has been educated by a sovereign supervision to start preparations for a exercise.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.
