PIPS analysis: Despite decrease in militancy, TTP still a manly threat

ISLAMABAD: Although there was a decrease in militancy in 2016, belligerent groups such as a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) still poise a manly hazard to inhabitant stability, a annual news of Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies’ (PIPS) said.
According to a news gathered by a Islamabad-based consider tank and released on Sunday, many belligerent groups are widening a range of their activities, squeezing their ideologies and elaborating within new spaces.
These threats, a news stated, would dawdle on for a prolonged time unless a state adopted new approaches.
According to a report, a criminialized TTP still remained a vital cause of instability in a country: it carried out 106 attacks.
The arise of Jamaatul Ahrar (JA) was also witnessed in 2016: this outfit carried out 66 attacks. The organisation owes a arise partially to a weakening of TTP’s operational capability. The expansion of belligerent dynamics should not be mislaid on policymakers, a news noted.
Terrorist attacks saw a 28 per cent decrease in 2016: 441 belligerent attacks took place in 57 districts/regions opposite Pakistan, claiming 908 lives.
While self-murder bombings were decreasing, a news stated, 50 per cent of a attacks final year were possibly targeted killings or shootings.
Although narrow-minded assault declined for 2016, this hazard will also dawdle on for a prolonged time.
“For one, narrow-minded outfits are still active. Together with other criminialized outfits, they are encroaching as new far-right, eating divided a socio-political space and injecting sectarian-tilted discourse.
Most importantly, narrow-minded militancy is consistent with a belligerent landscape.
Last year saw a rebirth of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) as LeJ Al-Alami, a organisation that pounded a tabernacle in Khuzdar.
This organisation is believed to have widened a scope, building harmony with tellurian belligerent outfits, including a Islamic State (IS).
Policymakers, a news stated, should keep in mind all these dynamics in charting out a response during a inhabitant level.
In Balochistan, a news noted, these groups (TTP, Jamaat Ahrar, LeJ Al-Alami) acted a distant graver hazard than Baloch insurgents. The former had been behind vital attacks, including ones in Quetta and Khuzdar, while a latter customarily resorted to low-intensity attacks.
Expressing a wish that swell could be done this year, a news settled that a TTP could be tackled by domestic resolve, adding that this was blank over a past year.
Meanwhile, confidence army carried out as many as 95 operational strikes and raids, and apprehended 1,418 suspected terrorists and members of aroused groups in 315 hunt operations.
A special essay on a Counter-Terror Department (CTD) Punjab remarkable that it succeeded since of a eccentric structure, severe training and dedicated purpose of fighting terror.
“Yet, an over-emphasis on tough member or a use of force, alone, can't totally base out a problem,” a news forked out.
The news settled that Pakistan’s counterterrorism (CT) discuss urgently indispensable to make organic soothing CT approaches, including those espoused in a National Action Plan (NAP).
PIPS remarkable that there is a extreme discuss on how swell on NAP would be monitored. The National Counter-Terror Authority (NACTA), that was ostensible to be a executive counter-terrorism body, is nonetheless to turn entirely functional, “partly since it operates as a auxiliary of a interior ministry”.
PIPS analysis: Despite decrease in militancy, TTP still a manly threat
ISLAMABAD: Although there was a decrease in militancy in 2016, belligerent groups such as a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) still poise a manly hazard to inhabitant stability, a annual news of Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies’ (PIPS) said.
According to a news gathered by a Islamabad-based consider tank and released on Sunday, many belligerent groups are widening a range of their activities, squeezing their ideologies and elaborating within new spaces.
These threats, a news stated, would dawdle on for a prolonged time unless a state adopted new approaches.
According to a report, a criminialized TTP still remained a vital cause of instability in a country: it carried out 106 attacks.
The arise of Jamaatul Ahrar (JA) was also witnessed in 2016: this outfit carried out 66 attacks. The organisation owes a arise partially to a weakening of TTP’s operational capability. The expansion of belligerent dynamics should not be mislaid on policymakers, a news noted.
Terrorist attacks saw a 28 per cent decrease in 2016: 441 belligerent attacks took place in 57 districts/regions opposite Pakistan, claiming 908 lives.
While self-murder bombings were decreasing, a news stated, 50 per cent of a attacks final year were possibly targeted killings or shootings.
Although narrow-minded assault declined for 2016, this hazard will also dawdle on for a prolonged time.
“For one, narrow-minded outfits are still active. Together with other criminialized outfits, they are encroaching as new far-right, eating divided a socio-political space and injecting sectarian-tilted discourse.
Most importantly, narrow-minded militancy is consistent with a belligerent landscape.
Last year saw a rebirth of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) as LeJ Al-Alami, a organisation that pounded a tabernacle in Khuzdar.
This organisation is believed to have widened a scope, building harmony with tellurian belligerent outfits, including a Islamic State (IS).
Policymakers, a news stated, should keep in mind all these dynamics in charting out a response during a inhabitant level.
In Balochistan, a news noted, these groups (TTP, Jamaat Ahrar, LeJ Al-Alami) acted a distant graver hazard than Baloch insurgents. The former had been behind vital attacks, including ones in Quetta and Khuzdar, while a latter customarily resorted to low-intensity attacks.
Expressing a wish that swell could be done this year, a news settled that a TTP could be tackled by domestic resolve, adding that this was blank over a past year.
Meanwhile, confidence army carried out as many as 95 operational strikes and raids, and apprehended 1,418 suspected terrorists and members of aroused groups in 315 hunt operations.
A special essay on a Counter-Terror Department (CTD) Punjab remarkable that it succeeded since of a eccentric structure, severe training and dedicated purpose of fighting terror.
“Yet, an over-emphasis on tough member or a use of force, alone, can't totally base out a problem,” a news forked out.
The news settled that Pakistan’s counterterrorism (CT) discuss urgently indispensable to make organic soothing CT approaches, including those espoused in a National Action Plan (NAP).
PIPS remarkable that there is a extreme discuss on how swell on NAP would be monitored. The National Counter-Terror Authority (NACTA), that was ostensible to be a executive counter-terrorism body, is nonetheless to turn entirely functional, “partly since it operates as a auxiliary of a interior ministry”.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Operational considerations: Govt green-lights Apr 29 census ...
January 9, 2017
Unilateral hike: Dairy farmers announce boost in ...
January 8, 2017
‘Save Education, Save Sindh’: Education Day celebrated ...
January 8, 2017
Working towards a goal: ‘Karachi will be ...
January 8, 2017