PESHAWAR: Rejecting a defence discount sustenance of a National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, Deputy Chairman of a Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri termed it a black law formulated during a reign of a Musharraf regime.
Commenting on a due amendment in a bidding underneath that a chairman found guilty of crime would be henceforth barred from holding any open office, Haideri said: “If a matter comes adult (for contention in) Senate, we will understanding cautiously.”
He was articulate to media persons during a JUI-F’s conduct bureau here on Sunday.
“We totally reject NAB’s defence discount mechanism. It is a black law leftover from a Musharraf epoch … It amounts to safeguarding everybody looting a inhabitant exchequer,” a Maulana said.
Haideri refused to criticism on a emanate of Panama Papers, observant that a matter was sub-judice and his celebration would accept a peak court’s ruling.
Stressing a need for holding an all parties discussion (APC) over a National Action Plan, he pronounced that it was required to take all domestic parties into certainty over a plan for rooting out terrorism.
Commenting on Fata reforms, he pronounced that JUI-F’s arch Maulana Fazlur Rehman had already simplified a party’s stance. “No matter what, the celebration will always support tribesmen,” he said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.
