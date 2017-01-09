Monday , 9 January 2017
Posted date : January 9, 2017
PESHAWAR: Rejecting a defence discount sustenance of a National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, Deputy Chairman of a Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri termed it a black law formulated during a reign of a Musharraf regime.

Commenting on a due amendment in a bidding underneath that a chairman found guilty of crime would be henceforth barred from holding any open office, Haideri said: “If a matter comes adult (for contention in) Senate, we will understanding cautiously.”

He was articulate to media persons during a JUI-F’s conduct bureau here on Sunday.

“We totally reject NAB’s defence discount mechanism. It is a black law leftover from a Musharraf epoch … It amounts to safeguarding everybody looting a inhabitant exchequer,” a Maulana said.

Haideri refused to criticism on a emanate of Panama Papers, observant that a matter was sub-judice and his celebration would accept a peak court’s ruling.

Stressing a need for holding an all parties discussion (APC) over a National Action Plan, he pronounced that it was required to take all domestic parties into certainty over a plan for rooting out terrorism.

Commenting on Fata reforms, he pronounced that JUI-F’s arch Maulana Fazlur Rehman had already simplified a party’s stance. “No matter what, the celebration will always support tribesmen,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.

 

