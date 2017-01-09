Winter closure: Lowari Tunnel to be open for dual days in a week

Monday , 9 January 2017
PESHAWAR: The premier’s confidant Amir Maqam on Sunday pronounced that following a primary minister’s instructions, construction work on a Lowari Tunnel will shortly be finished and it would be non-stop turn a time after Jun 30.

He settled that Lowari hovel will sojourn open for dual days weekly in Jan and Feb so that a ubiquitous open could pierce but any problems.

Muqam serve settled that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has prioritised growth of a district and shortly transmissions in Khowar denunciation will start on Pakistan Television.

Responding to a doubt about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muqam pronounced a Panamagate liaison was before a courts that would confirm it on consequence and not on a basement of press briefings.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.

