Monday , 9 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Public gathering: JUI-F wants FCR to be transposed with Sharia

Public gathering: JUI-F wants FCR to be transposed with Sharia

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 9, 2017 In Commerce 0
Public gathering: JUI-F wants FCR to be transposed with Sharia
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

SHABQADAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) deserted a Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) partnership with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and demanded that a Frontier Crime Regulations be transposed with Islamic Sharia.

This was announced by a JUI-F in a open entertainment on Sunday that was addressed by a JUI-F Fata Amir Mufti Abdul Shakor, a party’s ubiquitous secretary for a Fata section Mufti Ijaz Shenwari and other leaders.

Mufti Abdul Shakor pronounced that a JUI-F never opposes any reforms in Fata, though it will not accept a partnership of a genealogical area with K-P. He instead demanded that Fata should be done into a apart province.

The JUI-F personality pronounced that if anyone claimed that carrying a apart range will break a Pakhtuns, afterwards they are dubious them. He pronounced that a apart range will boost a Pakhtun illustration in a Senate. He also pronounced that a apart range will concede Fata to get a correct share in a National Finance Commission (NFC) awards, that will move wealth and growth in a genealogical area.

Mufti Shinwari, while articulate to The Express Tribune, claimed that a supervision has concluded with a JUI-F that in a initial proviso some executive and legal reforms will be introduced in Fata to move it into mainstream, instead of merging it with K-P.

He combined that after 5 years of a reforms they will confirm either Fata should be joined with K-P or be done into a apart province.

PML-N’s uncover of support

The statute PML-N’s K-P section is set to reason a open entertainment in Peshawar on Tuesday to uncover support to a Fata merger.

The PML-N has also invited a MNAs from Fata Shahab ud Din Khan, Muhammad Nazir and Ghalib Khan as well. The convene will also be addressed by a Prime Minister’s Adviser Amir Muqam.

K-P govt prepares itself

On a other hand, a K-P supervision has started scheming for a probable partnership of Fata with K-P.

K-P Senior Minister Sikandar Khan Sherpao, while articulate to The Express Tribune, pronounced that a provincial supervision has shaped a cabinet to work out skeleton in box a partnership takes place. He combined that a cabinet will also figure a plan per growth in a genealogical areas.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Flexible posture: Softening Jamaat position might impact ties with PTI
Panamagate hearing: Make-or-break day for PTI in tip court
PIPS analysis: Despite decrease in militancy, TTP still a manly threat
Farewell reception: Pakistani diaspora lauds Jilani
Public gathering: JUI-F wants FCR to be transposed with Sharia
Tableeghi Jamat gathering: Govt indicted of denying visas to 5,000 preachers
Operational considerations: Govt green-lights Apr 29 census date for AJK
Annus horribilis
Unilateral hike: Dairy farmers announce boost in divert price
Food for thought: ‘We need parks, not buildings’
Exorbitant amount: Water cost in Sukkur to be increasing roughly twelvefold
‘Save Education, Save Sindh’: Education Day celebrated opposite province

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions