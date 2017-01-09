Public gathering: JUI-F wants FCR to be transposed with Sharia

SHABQADAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) deserted a Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) partnership with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and demanded that a Frontier Crime Regulations be transposed with Islamic Sharia.
This was announced by a JUI-F in a open entertainment on Sunday that was addressed by a JUI-F Fata Amir Mufti Abdul Shakor, a party’s ubiquitous secretary for a Fata section Mufti Ijaz Shenwari and other leaders.
Mufti Abdul Shakor pronounced that a JUI-F never opposes any reforms in Fata, though it will not accept a partnership of a genealogical area with K-P. He instead demanded that Fata should be done into a apart province.
The JUI-F personality pronounced that if anyone claimed that carrying a apart range will break a Pakhtuns, afterwards they are dubious them. He pronounced that a apart range will boost a Pakhtun illustration in a Senate. He also pronounced that a apart range will concede Fata to get a correct share in a National Finance Commission (NFC) awards, that will move wealth and growth in a genealogical area.
Mufti Shinwari, while articulate to The Express Tribune, claimed that a supervision has concluded with a JUI-F that in a initial proviso some executive and legal reforms will be introduced in Fata to move it into mainstream, instead of merging it with K-P.
He combined that after 5 years of a reforms they will confirm either Fata should be joined with K-P or be done into a apart province.
PML-N’s uncover of support
The statute PML-N’s K-P section is set to reason a open entertainment in Peshawar on Tuesday to uncover support to a Fata merger.
The PML-N has also invited a MNAs from Fata Shahab ud Din Khan, Muhammad Nazir and Ghalib Khan as well. The convene will also be addressed by a Prime Minister’s Adviser Amir Muqam.
K-P govt prepares itself
On a other hand, a K-P supervision has started scheming for a probable partnership of Fata with K-P.
K-P Senior Minister Sikandar Khan Sherpao, while articulate to The Express Tribune, pronounced that a provincial supervision has shaped a cabinet to work out skeleton in box a partnership takes place. He combined that a cabinet will also figure a plan per growth in a genealogical areas.
Public gathering: JUI-F wants FCR to be transposed with Sharia
SHABQADAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) deserted a Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) partnership with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and demanded that a Frontier Crime Regulations be transposed with Islamic Sharia.
This was announced by a JUI-F in a open entertainment on Sunday that was addressed by a JUI-F Fata Amir Mufti Abdul Shakor, a party’s ubiquitous secretary for a Fata section Mufti Ijaz Shenwari and other leaders.
Mufti Abdul Shakor pronounced that a JUI-F never opposes any reforms in Fata, though it will not accept a partnership of a genealogical area with K-P. He instead demanded that Fata should be done into a apart province.
The JUI-F personality pronounced that if anyone claimed that carrying a apart range will break a Pakhtuns, afterwards they are dubious them. He pronounced that a apart range will boost a Pakhtun illustration in a Senate. He also pronounced that a apart range will concede Fata to get a correct share in a National Finance Commission (NFC) awards, that will move wealth and growth in a genealogical area.
Mufti Shinwari, while articulate to The Express Tribune, claimed that a supervision has concluded with a JUI-F that in a initial proviso some executive and legal reforms will be introduced in Fata to move it into mainstream, instead of merging it with K-P.
He combined that after 5 years of a reforms they will confirm either Fata should be joined with K-P or be done into a apart province.
PML-N’s uncover of support
The statute PML-N’s K-P section is set to reason a open entertainment in Peshawar on Tuesday to uncover support to a Fata merger.
The PML-N has also invited a MNAs from Fata Shahab ud Din Khan, Muhammad Nazir and Ghalib Khan as well. The convene will also be addressed by a Prime Minister’s Adviser Amir Muqam.
K-P govt prepares itself
On a other hand, a K-P supervision has started scheming for a probable partnership of Fata with K-P.
K-P Senior Minister Sikandar Khan Sherpao, while articulate to The Express Tribune, pronounced that a provincial supervision has shaped a cabinet to work out skeleton in box a partnership takes place. He combined that a cabinet will also figure a plan per growth in a genealogical areas.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Flexible posture: Softening Jamaat position might impact ...
January 9, 2017
Food for thought: ‘We need parks, not ...
January 8, 2017
Ensuring decorum: No ‘anti-Pakistan’ activities during KU
January 8, 2017
At slightest 15 dead, 24 bleeding in ...
January 8, 2017