Monday , 9 January 2017
WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s effusive Ambassador to a US Jalil Abbas Jilani lauded a Pakistani American village for their support and team-work that helped him in achieving formula in several areas of shared family between Pakistan and a US. Jilani was vocalization during a reception, he hosted for a select-group of Pakistani Americans on Saturday night. The attach� thanked a Pakistani diaspora for their team-work and pronounced that achieving certain formula in a tellurian domicile would not have been probable but their cooperation. Ambassador Jilani will be transposed by a obligatory Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.

